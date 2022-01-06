Smart Home Automation for Better Health and Wellbeing

Bringing smart technology into the home can be surprisingly simple. Devices like Evvr’s Zigbee 3.0 In-Wall Smart Relay Switch, for example, can simply be installed in place of any standard light switch – with no neutral wire required.

The appeal of smart home technology lies in its convenience and versatility. By upgrading to smart light switches, all aspects of a home’s interior lighting can be controlled with pinpoint precision via a smartphone app.

What is often overlooked is how smart lighting technology can also benefit the health and wellbeing of those using it. Far more than a simple convenience tool for the home, smart lighting can make you more alert, productive and efficient.

Circadian Rhythm Synchronisation

Everyone knows how important it is to get a good night’s sleep, however the importance of keeping the body’s circadian rhythm in order is often overlooked.

This is the human body’s natural clock, which tells the body and brain when it is time to go to sleep and when to stay awake. If this circadian rhythm is disrupted, it can take a major toll on a person’s health and wellbeing.

One of the ways smart lighting technology can help is by synchronising your home’s illumination with your circadian rhythm. You could for example, prepare your lights to illuminate slowly and gradually each morning, mirroring the effects of the dawn sun. Or perhaps, gradually decrease in intensity towards the end of the day, easing your body and mind into a more relaxed state as the evening progresses.

Studies have shown that being woken up by lights that brighten gradually leaves a person feeling more energised and refreshed than going straight from darkness to bright lighting. The colour and hue of the lights can also make a difference – those that can be switched from the blue spectrum during the day to the red spectrum at night are theorised to be the best of all.

Overly Bright Artificial Light

Anyone who works from home or spends significant periods of time indoors will come to rely on artificial light. Rarely is the natural light a home absorbs enough on its own to provide sufficient illumination. Supplemental task lighting must therefore be provided, particularly during the early morning and late afternoon.

Many conventional sources of artificial light do nothing for the health and wellbeing of those using them. The best type of artificial light is that which is able to accurately replicate natural light from outdoors.

Smart lighting technology offers total control over all aspects of a home’s interior lighting. This includes the colour and intensity of the light emitted, which can be tailored to create a healthier and more productive environment.

Coloured lighting is known for its mood boosting properties, just as pale-coloured, low-intensity lights are good for alleviating anxiety and stress. Crisp white light can boost productivity, but only at the right intensity level.

Experimentation holds the key to finding the perfect settings for different tasks and times, but as smart lighting systems can be programmed with custom pre-sets, your preferred settings can then be activated instantly at the touch of a button.

