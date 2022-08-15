REVEALED: The biggest concerns when setting up a new business

New research by online asset disposal specialists reveals the biggest fears, concerns and costs when setting up a new business.

With consumer price inflation rising sharply in recent months and the 12-month growth rate reaching 7.9%¹, BPI Auctions surveyed UK business owners to determine the biggest concerns before setting up a business and the highest costs when starting out².

Survey reveals the biggest fears and concerns of prospective business owners

Equipment and supplies revealed as the biggest costs when setting up a business

Experts advise why second-hand equipment is the future of business

Surprisingly, nearly half (49%) of business owners claimed they were almost put off from starting their business because they feared they would not attract customers, and over three in ten (36%) business owners admitted to thinking about failure before even starting.

The top ten biggest fears and concerns of setting up a new business

Not attracting customers (49%) Finances (39%) “What if everything goes wrong?” (36%) Not earning enough to recover an investment (32%) Not knowing where to start (17%) Failing the family (14%) Not being an expert (14%) Not being believed in (11%) Being considered “crazy” (5%) Being incapable of handling success (4%)

Opening a new business can be a terrifying prospect because there’s always a lot of uncertainty. Almost two out of five (39%) business owners said they were concerned about managing finances, and nearly a third (32%) of business owners were worried about not earning enough to recover from initial business investment.

According to recent research, the average cost for starting a business in the UK is £22,756³ (in the first year), which doesn’t even include manufacturing products or purchasing stock.

However, when asked what the highest initial costs were when setting up their business, more than a quarter (27%) of business owners advised that equipment and supplies were the most expensive asset, followed by stock and sales and marketing services.

The top ten biggest costs when setting up a business

Equipment and supplies (27%) Stock (23%) Sales and marketing (23%) Finance (22%) Insurance costs (22%) Premises (22%) Professional fees (e.g. hiring a solicitor or lawyer) (17%) Technology costs (12%) Staffing and employment (8%) Large-scale machinery (8%)

Manufacturing Second-hand Equipment Case Study – Hawthorn International

Founded eight years ago by Rob Williams and his business partner, having been a clothing start-up brand before, Hawthorn International has used second-hand equipment to grow rapidly. The company now manufactures and delivers fully customisable clothing to start-ups, SMEs and established fashion brands.

Rob outlines how second-hand equipment has been crucial to the growth and expansion of his business: “As clothing manufacturers, we require a lot of machinery for our factory; everything from equipment required for the actual production of clothing like knitting and dyeing machines, to ancillaries like tailoring shears and tape measures.

“When starting out, we originally looked at renting the larger factory equipment we needed, such as the garment dyeing and washing machines, since they have a high upfront cost. However, we found that purchasing pre-owned was actually a great way to save on our set-up costs when we were able to purchase high-quality clothing manufacturing equipment at a fraction of the cost it would have been if it were new from a clothing factory that was downsizing. As a company that tries to be as sustainable as possible, purchasing pre-owned also ties into this ethos as we avoid items which are otherwise in great usable condition going to landfills.

We have also recently set up an in-house clothing design team, and as a part of that, we needed to procure computers which could handle the fashion design software we use. Purchasing refurbished computers has saved us a great deal over the RRPs, but we still have a warranty if needed. Our experience has been very positive, and we would recommend buying pre-owned items to anyone starting out in manufacturing.”

Henry Spencer, Sales Director at BPI Auctions, summarises, “It was interesting to see that equipment, supplies and stock were the highest expenses for many business owners over the cost of premises, professional fees and insurance costs.

“Using second-hand items can come at a fraction of the cost of purchasing items from brand new. Due to challenging and uncertain times over the last two years, both new and existing companies have been forced to reassess budgets and cut down costs. This is why a move towards the use of second-hand products is inevitable.

“Purchasing previously owned machinery and equipment is also a more sustainable way of working. Designing and manufacturing heavy machinery requires a lot of energy and resources, adversely impacting the environment. So, when you invest in previously owned machinery, you immediately cut down production requirements and reduce your carbon footprint.

“However, choosing where to buy your second-hand items is an especially important consideration. You can avoid faulty or inferior items if you use trusted and reputable asset disposal specialists— especially those with credentials and knowledge specific to your industry.”

