Sectors ripe for startups in 2021

With the end of the year fast approaching, you might be tempted to hold out on your startup until 2022, but that would be a mistake. There’s still plenty of time to get a business open and off the ground, particularly in technological and innovative sectors. Based on historical data and short and medium-term projections, here are some of the most dynamic sectors that are ripe for startups in 2021.

Mobile Applications

Did you know there are nearly 9 million mobile applications in existence? This includes those available on iOS, Android, and other platforms as well. Demand is high as the number of smartphones has reached around half the global population, some 4.88 billion. With figures continuing to rise, a preference for apps is continuing to dominate. Rather than navigating websites via a browser, consumers prefer to download an app and manage their experience from within it.

This is because apps allow greater personalisation, more security, and faster speeds than browser sites, even mobile-optimised ones. Furthermore, people enjoy having various apps lined up on their desktop, efficiently categorised and easily accessible. If you want to be a part of a growing and promising sector, consider getting into app development and design, especially in a niche sector.

Online Gambling and Betting

Online gambling and betting have demonstrated that they’re one of the most resilient and fastest-growing sectors in the world. With a CAGR rate of over 13% for at least the next six years, it’s evident that the sector is sustainable as well. More platforms and apps are springing up, including those with certain niches like eSports betting, crypto-gambling, and slots.

In particular, eSports looks set to continue its meteoric rise as players and spectators take to online tournaments in droves. Examples of some of the most prominent games played at these tournaments include the likes of League of Legends, Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

Joining the ranks of other popular sports such as football, tennis, and hockey, the likes of which bring in millions of bettors every season, online betting markets now facilitate eSports. For example, teams such as PSG.LGD are at odds of 10/3, while second-favourites Evil Geniuses and Team Secret are at odds of 9/2 to take the crown in the upcoming Dota2 – The International tournament, due to be held on October 7th. However, there are also other options available to bettors available for bettors under the outright umbrella, including “Region of Winner”, “Team Specials” and “To Reach The Final”.

This adaptation within the online betting market demonstrates a shift towards new avenues, particularly since the noughties. While the sector is booming, it’s not yet saturated. There’s still plenty of room for everyone, especially operators that bring something new to the table. Those who can embrace innovation and offer new features or a new angle for players will succeed.

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

Source: Pexels

Ten years ago, blockchain and cryptocurrency were believed to be just a fad. Even five years ago, many cynics perceived the concept as nothing more than a trend that would disappear and fade from memory. Oh, how wrong they were.

Blockchain, the technology that underpins Bitcoin, has gone on to be recognised for its standalone potential. This includes building apps that can solve many issues such as property registration, supply chain, voting, product authenticity, and transaction issues in the banking sector. Cryptocurrency has been largely accepted; you can even buy a house or get your wages in crypto these days. The dramatic increase in crypto usage in recent years indicates a seismic shift towards this cashless currency, and this trend is likely to continue for the years to come.

In terms of investment, billions are ploughed into these sectors every year, and there’s always room for those with a novel or problem-solving idea. If you have the drive and the passion, why not consider investing in or starting your own tech company today?