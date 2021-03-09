Scrutinising Life: Why Do So Many People Use Reviews?

Lifestyle trends pop up all the time, from fad diets to the latest technology craze. They stay around for a while – some of them last forever – and either disappear back into the background or become a staple of society. Currently, the use of reviews falls into the latter category because more and more people are using them to make lifestyle decisions.

For instance, they are essential for significant purchases such as a new car: due to the amount of money involved, it’s important to consumers that they understand exactly how well the top features on their new Mercedes, for example, will live up to the hype. Yet people also like to review streaming sites, shops and anything else that sells commodities. If you’re wondering whether it’s time to jump on the bandwagon, it’s imperative to know the method behind the madness.

Simple Guidance

People like the idea of a mentor. Over 75% think they are important in life, even though only 37% of people admit to having one. Still, the logic remains – it’s important to ask for help when tasked with difficult decisions. However, the choices don’t have to be necessarily life-changing either. After all, marketplaces are filled with so many options that it can be almost impossible to choose without assistance.

This is where reviews come in handy because they not only reliable but ubiquitous and accessible. The libraries of film and TV platforms are prime examples since there is too much content to decipher on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Therefore, searching for inspiration offered by fellow viewers is an effective way to crack the code.

The same applies to the gaming sector and gamers as the software used and titles available directly impact the customer experience. Of course, the remote iGaming industry has even more variables due to payment options, playing strategies and welcome bonuses. Therefore, online casino review sites publish honest and unbiased opinions, aiming to become a resource that this type of gamer can trust. They enable punters to know what they are looking for before they sign up, which is critical to the outcome. So, regardless of genre and platform, reviews collect the wisdom of the masses and put it in an easy-to-reach place to ensure saturated marketplaces no longer challenge audiences negatively.

Experiences Over Things

The way people are spending their money is changing. Generations gone by would happily purchase things because they offered better value. A perfect example is a house as it’s an asset that pays off in the long-term considering that increasing property prices leave owners with more equity.

Of course, the flip side of the coin means that rising costs make it harder to buy or invest in things – 40% of young adults can’t afford to get on the real estate ladder. As a result, consumers are shifting to experiences, such as travel or music festivals, since the trade-off is greater. It’s so great that 76% of men and women are doing it.

The popularity of the shift in consumer thinking is best highlighted by the value of the experience economy, which is projected to hit £8.6 billion by 2023. Reviews and experiences are strongly linked due to the nature of an experience. Sadly, it can’t be exchanged or refunded if it’s not as expected. That means it’s more important than ever for shoppers to hold businesses to account and make them fulfil their promises. Until a new method emerges, the most effective way to do it is through virtual reviews.

New Brands Hitting the Market

It’s never been easier to start a business than it is today. After all, 2020 was reported to be a bumper year for startups, with 85,000 alone being launched. This results in the economy of the SME industry generating £2.3 trillion in turnover for the country.

However, these statistics are gifts and curses for modern-day consumers as they don’t know which brands they can rely on to follow through with actions. And as more businesses are created, it will only get worse. Thankfully, reviews let shoppers learn from the mistakes of others who graciously post their errors on the internet for educational purposes.

This allows savvy consumers to double-check their suspicions before signing up for a deal that appears too good to be true with a brand they haven’t heard of before. Of course, customers could stick to the companies they know, yet this lack of competition only drives prices up.

Essentially, reviews are weapons consumers can use in a competitive and sometimes unfriendly environment. By leveraging them to their advantage, shoppers can swerve obstacles and ensure the quality of the products or services they receive is always high.

Image Source: Pixabay