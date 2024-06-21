Retailers invited to supercharge their businesses with Go Succeed

Enterprise support service Go Succeed has launched a new series of masterclasses designed to help retailers supercharge their businesses in the digital age.

The online events are open to business owners and managers across the retail industry with a focus on boosting their customer service and embracing new artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and facilitated by WorldHost, the series will feature three masterclasses commencing on Tuesday 25th June with An Introduction to Customer Service Excellence.

The interactive session, running from 9.30-11am, will feature inspirational insight and quick, actionable tricks and tips to deliver a first-class customer experience.

Delegates will learn about the changing needs and expectations of retail customers in the digital world, hear real life local examples of customer service excellence, and find out who to use AI and ChatGPT to elevate their business.

Eva Dobbin, Business Growth Manager, Economic Development at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “We are delighted to host this informative and interactive series for retailers, large and small, across Northern Ireland.

“The retail sector is significant to the local economy in Mid & East Antrim making up 8.3% of registered businesses. We are delighted to host this informative and interactive series for retailers, which aims to provide the guidance and tools required to supercharge your retail business, and the experience of your customers in the digital age.

“I encourage retailers to take the first step on to the service by attending these Masterclasses, which then can unlock further support through tailored one to one mentoring and the chance to then apply for a grant.”

Future events in the series include:

13 th August: The art of resolving customer service issues successfully

August: The art of resolving customer service issues successfully 24th September: Utilising AI and the full toolkit to grow your sales

Launched last year, Go Succeed represents a multi-million-pound investment in local entrepreneurs and businesses. It provides a holistic approach to government support services with a focus on providing a tailored service to suit individual needs in a bid to foster enterprise across the region.

The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan, at every stage of their growth journey.

For more information about the events, and how to register, visit www.go-succeed.com or here.