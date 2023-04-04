Responsible Gambling Features Explained

The online sports betting market is a lucrative industry with constant upgrades being made to improve the experience of its users. As well as offering great features across these sports gambling websites including bonuses for new members to join, they also include a range of ways to promote gambling responsibly. The growing number of gamblers online has meant that more time and money has been spent on providing great features to help gamblers enjoy it responsibly.

There is a great selection of features that sport betting sites are now offering members to ensure they are enjoying the site responsibly. If you are new to online sports gambling and would like to know more about the ways in which these sites can help you to stay on top of your gambling, this should help.

Why are Responsible Gambling Features needed?

The inclusion of these great responsible gambling features is a fairly new addition to online sports gambling. During the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measurements, a major shift of gamblers moved their habit online. With this, more effort has been put into making sure features are available to help users enjoy sites responsibly. The risks of gambling can become a real issue for some, with gambling addiction and financial loss posing a large concern.

Responsible Gambling Features in place

Most sites will include a Responsible Gambling page where you can find all of the features included to ensure the users are enjoying the site responsibly. Along with a number of features the site has available ensuring members gamble responsibly, you can find contact info for responsible gambling charities here. Here are some of the main features members can make use of online.

Deposit Limits

This feature is quite self-explanatory; it stops members of a website from depositing more than a pre-arranged budget over a period of time, be that a week, a month etc. This feature is brilliant for users that are worried about the money they are spending on these gambling sites. The deposit limit does not have to be arranged during registration to a site; it can be put in place at any point during use and even changed if needed.

Reality Check

For users that are worried about the amount of time they are spending on a site, the Reality Check feature will send an alert after an arranged amount of time. This could be after the account has been logged in for an hour or more; it is entirely up to the user as to how much time they wish to spend on the site. The reality check can also be in place to alert users that have spent over a specific amount of money on site. This is a way for users to ensure they are not losing track of time or funds whilst enjoying the brilliant features available on these sites.

Self Exclusion

This feature is great for users that feel they may be on the way to developing a problem placing stakes on sports betting websites. If the time or money spent on site is becoming an issue, users can choose to exclude themselves for a set amount of time. If this is chosen, the account will be locked, meaning users can not deposit or stake any funds throughout this period. Along with the money that is not staked during this time, the break from placing bets can help users to gain a different perspective on gambling.

A slightly less strict version of Self Exclusion is the Time-Out feature that many of the best gambling websites will offer their users. This suspends the account for a shorter period of time, like a week, during which the user cannot place bets or deposit funds. This is a good way to try out taking a break from gambling to return with a different mindset before using the longer-term Self Exclusion feature if needed.

Gambling Support

As mentioned, these Responsible Gambling pages offer information regarding charities and organisations that could help users with worries about their gambling. On many sites, you will find contact information, including the email address and mobile numbers of support groups and more, that can offer advice for gamblers wanting to stop. There are often links here to various websites that offer more advice on responsible gambling.

Matched Betting

Those that are looking to place states without the risk of any financial losses might find matched betting of interest. This new way of betting on sports fixtures is based on placing stakes that cover all outcomes of a match. The original stake on a side to win is known as the ‘Back’ bet, whilst the alternative bet covers all other outcomes and is referred to as the ‘Lay’ bet. There are tools available such as the Matched Betting calculator, to help users know exactly the stakes they need to place to remove any loss potential. This means that no matter the end result, be it a win. Loss or draw, the worst possible return is the value of all bets placed, meaning the user is breaking even.

Summary

If you are looking for a new online sports gambling website to make use of, we suggest checking out the Responsible Gambling features before depositing any funds. It is important to always gamble responsibly whilst placing stakes on sports fixtures online and make use of the features available to you when needed.

When it comes to sports gambling, nothing is guaranteed, and the risk involved should always be brought into consideration. Gambling should not be used as a way of making money and instead as a recreational activity, adding more excitement to the sports games you have bet on. Always gamble with funds that you can afford to lose and take notice of the money and time spent across their sports betting websites.