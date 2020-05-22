Resilience is Needed for the Road Ahead

As businesses continue their recovery planning in the COVID-19 environment, one of Ireland’s risk management companies, Risk and Resilience Ltd, is urging organisations to review their resilience and develop the agility to manage the many complex issues ahead.

The company, based in Belfast, has a successful track record of helping build resilience with some of the world’s busiest airports, Europe’s leading air navigation service providers, FTSE 100 manufacturers, utility providers, private health care organisations, local authorities, and global financial services institutions. Risk and Resilience, featured in the 17 May Sunday Times Business Risk Special Report 2020, believe now is the time for companies to apply resilience logic to their preparations and planning for the recovery journey.

Risk and Resilience director, Rupert Johnston said “being resilient enough to navigate the next 12 to 18 months is critical for any company. Organisations have been looking carefully at how they will move forward and what might lie ahead.

“This situation affords, in fact it demands, that resilience forms a central aspect of those preparations. There is a long road ahead and companies have already made progress along it. But continuing to look ahead for risks, such as those posed by a second CV-19 peak, Brexit, changing supply chains and the economic impacts to come, require planning, re-planning, and being both agile and resilient will be vital.”

Alan Elwood, also a director at Risk and Resilience, gave a nod to the latest survey published by The Business Continuity Institute (BCI) which notes that there are “signs of long-term COVID-19 induced change in a post pandemic world” and that some of them “will become permanent”.

Mr Elwood added, “As companies look to the remainder of 2020 and 2021, it’s important to navigate a resilient path through all of the uncertainty and turbulence. To that end, we’ve taken our tried and tested resilience services and fine-tuned them for the COVID world. The Resilience Navigator service includes an online resilience ‘health check’ to take stock of current operational resilience and identify the likely next steps. It’s a simple multiple-choice questionnaire that is followed up with a short consultation and report – all of which can be delivered remotely.

“We are all in unchartered territories and our decades of experience advising a range of companies can add real value.”

“We want to help companies design resilient paths and strengthen their ‘crisis ready’ capability so that they can perform through those uncertainties and turbulence, keep an eye on and respond to other risks as they develop. With the right guidance and advice, a path can be found that will lead to a company’s success.”