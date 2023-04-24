Remote Door Opening Systems: Learn the Operation and Benefits

In recent years, self-check-in systems have grown more popular as a means of streamlining the check-in process for a variety of institutions, including hotels, apartment complexes, and other types of establishments. Through the use of these technologies, visitors and residents can check themselves in without requiring the aid of a member of the staff. How do remote door systems work in real life?

A remote door opening system is often included as one of the self-check-in system’s primary hardware components. Using this technology, hotel visitors or apartment tenants may open the door to their room or apartment using several different techniques, such as online applications, Pin codes, intercom systems, and RFID cards.

Since it is quick, easy, and safe to use, the technology behind RFID cards is increasingly being used in self-check-in systems. Guests and residents are each provided with an RFID card that may be used to open their door by simply presenting the card to a reader that has been installed on the door. The scanner acknowledges the card’s presence and then communicates with the locking mechanism to cause it to unlock the door.

Another component that is often included in self-check-in systems is the intercom system. When a visitor or resident arrives at the building, they can utilize the intercom system to get in touch with a member of the staff who can then open the door for them remotely. Some intercom systems also come equipped with video capabilities, allowing staff members to visually confirm the identity of the individual seeking entry before allowing them to enter the building.

Web applications are a more recent kind of technology that is increasingly being integrated into self-check-in processes. A web app allows visitors and residents to utilize their mobile devices, such as a smartphone or tablets, to open their doors. They just only log into the application and pick the appropriate option to release the door lock. After that, a signal is sent from the app to the door's locking mechanism, which opens the door.

What is the process behind the Vikey self-check-in systems?

The method of self-check-in that was developed by Vikey (Vikey is an Italian company that offers innovative self check-in and home automation solutions for the hotel industry) enables you to remotely access the entrance door of the facilities up to the door of the room or apartment using an app on a smartphone. Let’s review it step by step.

Before visitors come, all of the administrative tasks, such as making payments and requesting identification papers, may be completed entirely online. As a result, the system is responsible for handling all aspects of the check-in and check-out processes, including the sale of additional services and additional experiences provided by the host. It will be possible for hosts to remotely open for guests or make them enter using their cellphones safely and easily if they install the Vikey Smart Lock on the door of the room or apartment.

Benefits of Remote Door Opening and Self-Check in for Different Industries:

1. Apartment and Building Management:

Self-check-in stations and remote door opening systems are two examples of apartment management technologies that have the potential to greatly boost operational efficiencies. A property manager or front desk employees don’t need to be present for tenants to check in or get access to their apartments. Both the burden of apartment management employees and the general experience of tenants are improved as a result of this change.

2. Hotels:

Hotels may also profit from self-check-in and remote door-opening systems. Self-check-in allows guests to enter the hotel without assistance. Guests can check themselves in and get entry to their rooms without the assistance of a member of the front desk personnel. This enables hotels to save expenses associated with employees and enhance the overall visitor experience by delivering a check-in procedure that is both more simple and more streamlined.

3. Hospitals

Patient privacy and safety may be improved by the use of remote door-opening systems and self-check-in stations in hospitals. Patients can check themselves in and go directly to their rooms without the assistance of a nurse or any other member of the staff. Hence, patients become able to have a higher level of comfort and sense of safety as a result of this throughout their stay.

Why choose Vikey among the companies that deal with self check-in for hotels?

There are several reasons why choosing Vikey is a smart choice for hotel owners. Firstly, unlike other self check-in systems such as self check-in stations, Vikey allows the hotel owner to communicate directly with the guest and open the front door and room door remotely. This provides a more personalized experience for the guest and a greater sense of security.

Secondly, Vikey makes it easy to manage late check-ins and all the paperwork involved in registering guests. This saves time and reduces the chance of errors, which can be costly in terms of both time and money.

Lastly, Vikey can help hotel owners save money by managing energy costs. The home automation technology used by Vikey can help reduce energy consumption by controlling the temperature, lighting, and other electrical devices in the room. This leads to cost savings on energy bills and contributes to a more sustainable business model.