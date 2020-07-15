Reassurance for hotel guests – communication is the key

With no travel for business or pleasure either between or within many countries because of the Covid-19 pandemic, hotels have really suffered financially. Now, as restrictions are easing, hotels are starting to re-open for business but are putting in numerous protective measures. There are many examples of protective measures being implemented in hotels, large and small. Reception areas have screens in place and technology, such as online check-in systems, are being used. The use of elevators is limited and the use of saunas and pools restricted. Room service involves leaving the tray at the hotel room door and meals in the hotel restaurant are pre-booked and tables separated at the required distance. There is no breakfast buffet but table service. Guests are encouraged to wear face masks in corridors and communal areas. Cleaning staff have increased focus on touchpoints. Regular handwashing of staff and guests is of course encouraged and social distancing required.

A well informed guest is a happy guest

Communication with guests is vital so they know what is expected of them. We all want to get the new rules right but things are constantly changing and it is not always easy to keep up with the measures. Moreover, the measures in place should hopefully reassure guests and help them relax and enjoy their stay. Documents needs to be translated professionally to ensure that this important information is accurate and fully understood by the target language speaker. Particularly when it comes to stating rules, if not translated according to the target language expectations, these could sound dictatorial and even offend unnecessarily. Rules therefore need to be translated sensitively, using the target language norms.

A well informed guest is the sign of a good host

Furthermore, the current Covid-19 situation is ever changing and guidance and protective measures are constantly being updated. Therefore, hotels are also having to constantly update the information and guidance they provide their guests. This could require an overnight translation of website content or signage. It could be that email communication to customers needs to be sent in a timely fashion and before their arrival.