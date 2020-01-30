Quick Tips on Tyre Safety

Car maintenance, like so many other things in life, should be effective and yet quick enough to perform and keep updated without interfering with your regular activities. Here are some quick and simple activities that you can incorporate into your usual routine and practices that will make small but significant improvements to your tyre safety.

Check Your Car Tyres Regularly

Get into the habit of looking over your tyres at least once a week. If you have time, move the car so you can see all the tyre surfaces, but if you complete the checks regularly, you will almost certainly see the whole tyres within two or three checks, which should be enough to alert you to points of concern

Change Your Route, If Necessary

If your daily commute takes you along very rough or poor condition roads, consider changing the route to use safe, well-maintained roads. Write or send an email to your local council, asking them to take action if the route is the only way to work, or if alternatives are unviable because they are too long or out of your way. While tyres are hardy by design and manufacture, regular exposure to the sharp edges of potholes, rough gravel, and other detritus, can soon wear weak patches into tyres, or exacerbate existing weaknesses.

Tick the Boxes

Taking care of your tyres does not stop with just driving more carefully, however. Ensure that your mechanic at least looks over your tyres at every major services, and preferably re-aligns and balances them to ensure that they are the best possible condition and configuration to ensure your safety on the roads.

They will check the tyre tread, to make sure it is both legally compliant and the recommended depth for maximum safety in wet or inclement weather. They will also look for punctures, weaknesses in the tyre walls and contact areas, and ensure that the tyre is fitted properly with the right nuts tightened to optimal levels.

Should problems arise with your tyres you should take steps to correct any misalignments, axle problems or brake fluid leaks that might go on to cause serious problems and perhaps even accidents because of your tyres not being in the best possible condition.

Replace Appropriately

Your mechanic will be able to advise you on the state of your tyres after any services, or even if you have concerns and take the car in to have them specifically checked. Your owner’s manual, too, will advise on how often your tyres need to be replaced, often to a sliding scale depending on how many miles you drive each year.

When it is time to have your tyres replaced, whether the information comes from your mechanic or the instruction manual, you need to look out for the nearest tyre shop right away. For people looking for Car tyres in Headley, show up at Headley Tyres with no appointments required and make your tyres roadworthy!