Protect PDF Files: Top Reasons & Easy Methods to Secure Your PDFs

Portable Document Format (PDF) has proven to be the most widespread for storing and sharing documents as it offers wide support, ease of portability, and numerous advanced security features. Moreover, such files are highly versatile, allowing you to store different data types from simple texts and images to a variety of interactive elements. That’s why both regular users and big corporations opt for this document format for keeping their sensitive information.

But are PDF files safe? It’s important to comprehend that any documents intended for distribution over the web run certain risks, so implementing a couple of extra measures will go a long way in protecting your documents according to the highest standards. It’s pretty easy to enhance the security of PDFs, and we will share the most effective methods with you.

Why PDF Security Matters

Still doubt you need to secure PDF documents? The bare figures will reshape your opinion. According to the latest data, the world has seen over 5,9 billion breached records in 2023. Horrifying statistics. It’s surprising how little companies do to ensure the best level of security for their data. No matter how safe the portable document format may seem, such files are still vulnerable without proper protection. Let’s see why it’s important.

Maintaining content integrity . It’s all about ensuring that the content you share with other users remains unchanged and accurate. The most common option to maintain the validity of a PDF file is to simply protect it with a password, it’s especially important if you have already approved a certain version of the document before exporting it. Hence, no one will be able to introduce changes to your file, either accidentally or deliberately.

Access restrictions & secure sharing . PDF files are often used to store sensitive information, such as personal data, financial details, legal documents, and so on. Therefore, it’s essential to take care of confidentiality and safeguard valuable data from unauthorized access. With appropriate PDF protection tools, authorized users will be able to read the presented content, but will not have permission to share it. You can also set restrictions on saving and printing your document.

Copyright protection . Copyrighted materials and intellectual property often need extra layers of protection, which is especially critical for documents containing confidential information about a company, corporate data, and sensitive trade secrets. Insufficient security may lead to the loss of crucial PDF files, which will undermine the business’s reputation and entail loss of revenue and customers.

How to Secure a PDF File

There is nothing difficult in discouraging improper PDF file usage. Impose a few precautionary measures to ensure your peace of mind when storing and sharing your documents:

Password protect PDF file

It’s a simple but effective measure to safeguard your files by customizing access permissions and limiting undesired actions like coping and printing. Take advantage of competent online tools to password protect a PDF using top-notch encryption algorithms, and you will manage to complete the process with no hassle. These specialized web services offer innovative safety solutions for those who appreciate privacy and anonymity. They also use reliable HTTPS encryption to keep the digital data of users safe when they edit or password protect PDF files online.

Use watermarks

Watermark is an original security measure designed to protect PDF files from counterfeiting and various kinds of fraudulent activities. Watermarks may come in the form of a visible or invisible logo, image, or text inscription (according to your choice) embedded on every page of the document. Marking your ownership rights to a particular file will also serve you well if someone takes a screen capture of your document in an attempt to bypass other security measures.

Secure your PDF with a digital signature

This is an electronic alternative to a handwritten signature which can be added to any PDF file to prove its legal validity and ensure that no one has introduced amendments to the document. You can use online PDF tools to sign a file – they allow you to upload desired images, draw, and type text as well as generate a personalized signature and adjust its size and placing. If someone makes changes to the file after it was signed, this will invalidate the signature, making it clear that the content has been tampered with.

Set your files to “Read-Only”

The read-only versions are used to create non-editable documents, preventing other users from introducing changes to the content. The process is straightforward:

For Windows users:

Right-click your document; Open Properties; Tap Read-only and OK.

For Mac users:

Select the PDF and hit the File button on the menu; Tap Get Info; Go to the Sharing & Permissions tab and set the appropriate access rights.

Please note that anyone with sufficient user rights can change the status of your file, so it also makes sense to password protect PDFs when setting them to read-only.

Track your PDF files

Document tracking is a handy security feature that helps to understand the movement of your sensitive PDFs and determine whether they are shared beyond your trusted recipients. You can keep track of your files via dedicated web resources to get accountability for those who obtain them. With innovative online tools, you will see how many times your documents were opened, downloaded, printed, or shared. Hence, PDF tracking proves to be useful for a variety of purposes.

Bottom line

With such a diversity of protective measures available today, which one works best to secure PDF files? Each of them comes with certain advantages and disadvantages, so make a decision based on your individual situation and the information you need to safeguard. The smartest idea is to use several methods at once to reach the highest level of PDF file protection and know that your sensitive data is always safe and secure.