Projecting Your Business as Lockdown Continues in Northern Ireland

As Northern Ireland companies continue to adapt to the substantial challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, now is the time to ensure your business is covered for any changes being made, writes Donna Vaughan, Commercial Account Manager, Autoline Insurance.

From pubs and hotels to retail outlets, manufacturing, construction and small commercial businesses, the coronavirus outbreak has caused significant disruption.

Many are making key changes to their business operations from closing premises, adapting logistics and fleet planning to move staff to home working and making greater use of technology.

It is an important time to check if any of these changes will impact your insurance and now is a good time to reassess your requirements for what lies ahead.

We have worked with our team of experts across Autoline Commercial Insurance group to draw up a checklist that should prove helpful to the process:

Business premises: if you have had to make any changes to your business such as the closure of premises or a change in your business activity, consider discussing this with your business insurance provider to ensure you are fully covered, and changes reflected in your relevant policies. If your business premises are likely to be closed for an additional period, consider whether you need to consider shop frontage, glass and signage policy.

if you have had to make any changes to your business such as the closure of premises or a change in your business activity, consider discussing this with your business insurance provider to ensure you are fully covered, and changes reflected in your relevant policies. If your business premises are likely to be closed for an additional period, consider whether you need to consider shop frontage, glass and signage policy. Commercial vehicles: for those companies that rely on commercial vehicles, it is also a good time to re-evaluate car, van or fleet storage and security for vehicles that are off-road. While many retail delivery businesses continue to serve hard hit communities across Northern Ireland, those in the tourism and hospitality industry have been forced to scale back significantly.

for those companies that rely on commercial vehicles, it is also a good time to re-evaluate car, van or fleet storage and security for vehicles that are off-road. While many retail delivery businesses continue to serve hard hit communities across Northern Ireland, those in the tourism and hospitality industry have been forced to scale back significantly. Goods in transit insurance: as lockdown continues to pressure the supply chain and delivery, it would be wise for those companies who are part of this to think about goods in transit insurance.

as lockdown continues to pressure the supply chain and delivery, it would be wise for those companies who are part of this to think about goods in transit insurance. Remote working: might also impact your business contents insurance so it is best to make your insurance provider aware of any key changes concerning where and how critical business infrastructure is being used or stored during lockdown.

might also impact your business contents insurance so it is best to make your insurance provider aware of any key changes concerning where and how critical business infrastructure is being used or stored during lockdown. Liability insurance, buildings and contents: take a thorough look at each and every area of your business insurance; from public and products liability, employer’s liability to damage to your buildings, contents, stock and business equipment, all will likely have been impacted in no small way by Covid-19 epidemic and an expert will help you navigate the changes to ensure your company remains protected.

take a thorough look at each and every area of your business insurance; from public and products liability, employer’s liability to damage to your buildings, contents, stock and business equipment, all will likely have been impacted in no small way by Covid-19 epidemic and an expert will help you navigate the changes to ensure your company remains protected. Investment in new technology: seek expert advice on areas including cybersecurity as reliance on technology for business continuity has come to the fore in recent weeks.

seek expert advice on areas including cybersecurity as reliance on technology for business continuity has come to the fore in recent weeks. Renewal savings: aside from ensuring you are sufficiently covered and have that your business insurance remains valid, there are undoubtedly some savings that could be made at renewal time and this might enhance your bottom line at a time when many are fighting for survival and when cash flow is particularly challenging. It is also a good time to consider adding to your policies to protect your business during the anticipated downturn and recovery period.

There is a lot for any business to feel unsettled about at the moment. So now more than ever it is important to work with someone who understands the unique risks your business faces and can help ensure your business not only survives but thrives in the future.

For more advice or to speak to one of our team visit https://www.autoline.co.uk/