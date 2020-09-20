Preparing for the return to the office

Back in March, when many of us first started working from home, we could hardly have expected to still be in our spare bedrooms and conservatories in September. But that’s where a huge number of us find ourselves. Now, however, we are starting to see a gradual return to the office.

And that means it might be time to start thinking about making the workplace as safe as possible. After all, you don’t want your employees worried about an accident at work as well as contracting coronavirus.

So what should you be looking at when you get back into the building you haven’t worked in for months?

Electrical safety

One of the first things to check when you enter the office is its electrical safety. Depending on the age of the building and equipment running off the electrical system, you might find that appliances that haven’t been used in months may have developed certain faults.

You could consider bringing an electrician in to ensure everything is running safely. You’ll also want to make sure that things are working properly. Some equipment does not respond well to being left unused so it’s important to check that it is still operational.

Don’t forget to check on lighting. We’re coming into the winter months, when it starts getting dark earlier. Make sure that all areas of the office are well lit and safe. You can’t risk someone falling down the stairs or bumping their heads on something because of poor lighting.

Plumbing systems

Perhaps even more likely than the electrics to experience issues when not in use is the plumbing system. Some scientists have expressed concern over a secondary health crisis related to the unused water systems in offices and other building left unused over lockdown.

They have highlighted the risk of heavy metals leaching out of piping, as well as bacteria and parasites that may have been developing in the water. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Legionella – the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease – is the main concern.

It’s a good idea to open your taps and let the water run at full flow for around 10 minutes. Also ensure you’re flushing all toilets. This may be time-consuming and not exactly glamorous, but it’s important to ensure your workforce’s safety.

Employee mental health

One vitally important aspect of a return to the office after so long away is the mental health of your employees. Make sure you’re taking into account their feelings about returning to work.

An anonymous survey will let your team members share their thoughts on the matter freely. Make sure you listen to their suggestions and concerns. Let them know how you plan to address their concerns to make their return as safe as possible.

Your employees are your company’s greatest resource, as you’ve heard many times. If you can ensure you’re doing all you can to ensure they are safe and happy at work, you will give your business the best chance of surviving through this hugely difficult time.