Post Covid: things to remember before restarting your driving lessons

At our time of writing, the UK has gone into a second lockdown, set to be lifted on the 2nd of December. And, with it, all non-essential businesses have been forced to temporarily close, including driving schools. But, try not to let this discourage you too much, as it simply means you have even more time to prepare for your lessons, and eventual test. There’s now a few things you’ll need to consider before restarting your Birmingham driving lessons – as the world is no longer as we knew it!

With that in mind, we have compiled some essential information on the new way that lessons are being conducted, along with our recommendations for what you should be keeping in your car.

Safety precautions

As you can imagine, there’s a whole host of new precautions required if you’re looking to take driving lessons in our current climate. These have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the student and the instructor, as sitting closely together is hard to avoid when crammed into a car!

Here’s a quick rundown of what you should expect:

You’ll be required to wear a mask and gloves during each lesson.

Dress warmly, as the windows will be kept down during each lesson, to keep the airflow circulating.

Before your lesson, your teacher will give you either a phone call or text to ask if you or anyone you’ve been in contact with has had any symptoms of the coronavirus. Obviously, if the answer is yes then your lesson will have to be rearranged.

The car should be sanitised before you get in, including door handles and seatbelts.

At the end of your lesson, your instructor will give you feedback whilst standing outside, at a safe distance. They won’t be permitted to write anything down, as sharing notebooks and pens is greatly discouraged. Instead, your teacher may email or text you the points that have been discussed. If anything is written down, you’ll be asked to take a photo of it with your mobile phone, instead of taking it with you.

Boot essentials

Covid or not, there’s certain things that you just have to have in your car. You know, just in case! Here’s a few of our top recommendations: