Post Covid: things to remember before restarting your driving lessons

At our time of writing, the UK has gone into a second lockdown, set to be lifted on the 2nd of December. And, with it, all non-essential businesses have been forced to temporarily close, including driving schools. But, try not to let this discourage you too much, as it simply means you have even more time to prepare for your lessons, and eventual test. There’s now a few things you’ll need to consider before restarting your Birmingham driving lessons – as the world is no longer as we knew it!
With that in mind, we have compiled some essential information on the new way that lessons are being conducted, along with our recommendations for what you should be keeping in your car.
Safety precautions
As you can imagine, there’s a whole host of new precautions required if you’re looking to take driving lessons in our current climate. These have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the student and the instructor, as sitting closely together is hard to avoid when crammed into a car!
Here’s a quick rundown of what you should expect:
- You’ll be required to wear a mask and gloves during each lesson.
- Dress warmly, as the windows will be kept down during each lesson, to keep the airflow circulating.
- Before your lesson, your teacher will give you either a phone call or text to ask if you or anyone you’ve been in contact with has had any symptoms of the coronavirus. Obviously, if the answer is yes then your lesson will have to be rearranged.
- The car should be sanitised before you get in, including door handles and seatbelts.
- At the end of your lesson, your instructor will give you feedback whilst standing outside, at a safe distance. They won’t be permitted to write anything down, as sharing notebooks and pens is greatly discouraged. Instead, your teacher may email or text you the points that have been discussed. If anything is written down, you’ll be asked to take a photo of it with your mobile phone, instead of taking it with you.
Boot essentials
Covid or not, there’s certain things that you just have to have in your car. You know, just in case! Here’s a few of our top recommendations:
- Tyre Pressure Gauge – It’s always good to keep an eye on your tyre pressure, as low levels can affect handling and increase fuel consumption. Regularly checking your tyre pressure will ensure that you’re never left in the lurch.
- Phone charger & hands-free equipment – Pretty self-explanatory. Keep an in-car charger for the times where your phone betrays you! You never know when you might need to make a call to AA, or something similar. Something that makes your device hands-free is rather essential when you’re driving, especially if you plan on using your mobile phone as a navigational device.
- First Aid Kit – Another rather obvious one, a first aid kit is a great precautionary item to have tucked in your car. From plasters to sterile wipes, you never know what might come in handy!
- PPE – Due to Covid dominating a lot of our lives, it’s probably advisable to keep a spare mask, hand sanitiser and perhaps gloves in your car, just in case you forget to bring some from home!
- Torch – And spare batteries! You can also buy a wind-up torch, if you don’t want to rely on the old Duracell’s. A torch can be helpful for many reasons; in the case of an accident or to investigate a suspected fault with a tyre or undercarriage.
- Car manual – Usually stuffed into the glove box and forgotten about, the car manual can actually contain some pretty useful information, such as the right oil or coolants to use on your car. So, it’s worth keeping to hand!
- De-icer – You may not experience a lot of ice or snow where you live, but it’s still a good idea to keep a bottle of de-icer and something to scrape with in your car.
- Emergency blanket – Keeping a blanket in your car is highly recommended, to ensure you can keep warm if you happen to break down on a cold night. Alternatively, if you have any sleepy passengers, we’re sure they’ll also appreciate it!
- Jump Leads – This might sound a little over-board, but you’d be surprised at the amount of people who end up needing these leads, who haven’t thought to get any. These bad boys come in handy if your car battery fails to start one morning. Simply link them up to a generous volunteer’s car, and you should be able to jolt your own vehicle back into action. Always read the instructions before putting this into action.
- Hi Vis Clothing – Another great idea for if you end up breaking down at night. A Hi Vis vest will ensure that you’re seen by all oncoming traffic, making your situation a lot safer.