Personal liability insurance and golf

Personal liability insurance is usually taken out to cover any claims brought against an individual. These claims are often related to injury to a third party or damage to third party property caused by someone or by actions they’ve taken.

There are many situations where taking out some form of liability insurance is advisable. Taking part in sports is one of them.

We look at why having personal liability insurance is recommended when playing golf and the hazards that could occur.

Liability insurance within golf

Sometimes, a club will have its own golf insurance in place to cover any liability claims relating to players on its courses, so it’s worth checking where you play to see if that’s the case.

However, it could be beneficial for individuals playing the sport to take out personal liability cover so they’re protected should anything happen.

Although golf might not seem the most obvious sport to cause injuries, there’s still a risk of accidents. Being hit by a golf ball or club is the most obvious.

Accidents can involve members of the public or private property and considering courses are often close to residential areas, roads or public footpaths, the likelihood of this happening can be fairly high. And it’s not just people who are at risk of injury. Golf balls have been known to damage cars and houses, leaving players open to a potential claim being made against them.

According to the latest research, the number of UK adults participating in full length games of golf is 5.2million. This is the second highest increase since monitoring began over 30 years ago. So, with the number of golfers continuing to rise, the chances of an accident are greater than ever.

Another important factor to consider is protecting your equipment. Golf clubs and trolleys can be a big expense. Having such assets stolen or damaged could leave you facing a significant financial loss. This aspect of the cover is sometimes included, but you’ll often need to add extra protection to your policy.

Golfing holidays

Many players, both professional and amateur, enjoy golfing holidays both abroad and in the UK. It’s worth checking to see if your policy covers trips away and whether your equipment is insured during travel.

Although golfing accidents and incidents are sometimes unavoidable, by being aware of your surroundings, looking after your equipment and making sure you’re properly insured, you’ll minimise the chances of a third-party claim.