Organic marketing as an important medium for the website

A mistake that often happens and is seldom recognized: Paying too little attention to SEO measures and a relaunch of the website. Imagine you would only go to the hairdresser every 10 years, would you then still dare to go outside the door? Or would you wear your haircut for a lifetime? It’s the same with your website. SEO is like cutting your hair and a new website is like a new hairstyle.

You maintain your position in the Google ranking with regular SEO measures. The higher your position in Google, the more visitors see your site. But the best SEO work doesn’t help if your site is technically or visually out of date.

Check the usability and design of your website. Talk to your customers about whether they can find the information they want quickly and easily. Because the average user clicks 1.5 on an average page until he leaves the page.

What you should look after when it comes to SEO

Install caching plugin for faster loading times

Switch your site to Responsive Design

Link to other websites, because Google rewards good backlinks with better ranking

Avoid long permalinks

Rich Snippets

Use HTTPS

Label images with filenames and alt tags

Optimize loading times through image scaling

The standard tip for SEO measures: Create a blog, once a week, under 1000 words. Better not, that won’t do anything! The trick to successful online marketing through a blog is very simple – give your readers the answer they are looking for. Your readers have a problem, that’s why they’re using the search engine. Your potential customers are looking for your service or your product. All you have to do is explain to them what you do and your company can help them.

Detailed articles are very important

Successful bloggers even recommend using 1000+ words if the article actually offers value for your reader. Also studies identify an association between Google ranking and word count.

Take your time for your article, it has to inspire your customers, offer them new information or explain something in a simple and understandable way. Always remember, your prospects have a problem, and your article is the solution. Think carefully about the needs of your target group. Tell stories. Inspire with emotions. Give them your best tips. Now if you ask yourself: “How often do I have to write such an epic masterpiece?” Quality comes before quantity. Better to publish an article with added value once a month than a meaningless article every week.