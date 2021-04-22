NI Mobile Mechanic demand surges 113%

According to industry estimates, the UK’s automotive sector has collectively suffered £22.2 billion in lost revenue during the pandemic, which has understandably resulted in some motor trade businesses going out of business, while others have been forced to announce redundancies.

However, new data from CompareNI.com, Northern Ireland’s largest insurance comparison website, has revealed that the motor trade industry have proven to be remarkably resilient, with many new businesses created to replace lost jobs and a sharp spike in mechanics going out on their own as mobile mechanics.

CompareNI.com analysed a sample of 100,000 motor trade policies spanning 2019 and 2020, revealing a 35% year-on-year spike in policies for full time motor trade businesses and a 24% jump in cover for part time businesses.

Interestingly, policies that covered motor trade business premises saw a much bigger spike (47%) than motor trade insurance for mechanics working from home (22%), demonstrating that motor trade professionals are more likely to depend on a dedicated garage or workshop than those starting up in many other industries.

Regional statistics show the area with the largest increase in motor trade demand in Northern Ireland was Derry City and Strabane, with a 44% year on year increase, followed by Causeway Coast and Glens at 39% – Fermanagh and Omagh had the lowest at 12%.

Derry City and Strabane 44%

Causeway Coast and Glens 39%

Newry, Mourne and Down 38%

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon 36%

Mid and East Antrim 33%

Antrim and Newtownabbey 17%

Mid Ulster 17%

Belfast 15%

Fermanagh and Omagh 12%

But it’s the flexibility that mobile mechanics enjoy that is the standout success story, with a 113% year-on-year spike in mobile mechanics taking out insurance for their sole traderships. The flexible nature of a mobile mechanic has given the industry a massive boost across lockdown with the ability to safely cater for those self-isolating at their homes or support key workers at their place of employment – without breaking the restrictions.

CompareNI.com’s Founder, Greg Wilson, comments: “Very few industries have fared well during the pandemic, and with more than £22 billion in lost revenue, it’s fair to say the automotive industry has been very hard hit.

“However, our data shows that the motor trade industry as a whole has proven to be remarkably resilient, rebounding from the economic downturn with the creation of new businesses and small, flexible sole traderships.

“If becoming a mobile mechanic is a new venture, I would urge people to make sure they have the appropriate insurance – there are unique risks that mechanics need to be protected from, and if the mechanic intends to drive customer vehicles then a type of motor trade insurance known as ‘road risk insurance’ isn’t just a sensible business decision, it’s a legal requirement.

“Our comparison website connects each mechanic with the most suitable insurance providers from our panel, and enables them to choose the specific policy features and add-ons they want, from road risk insurance to defective workmanship cover, and from mechanic liability insurance to tools and breakdown cover. Getting the most accurate form of protection will also help keep the premium price competitive as mechanics won’t be paying for extras they don’t need. Locking tools away in the garage at night can also help keep costs down, and paying annually instead of monthly could also result in savings.”

