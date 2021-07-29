Moving House Tips 

It’s no secret that moving house can be a real struggle, but it doesn’t have to be! If you’re organised and well prepared, you can avoid a majority of the stress associated with moving. This is why we’ve put together these hints and tips for moving house that will hopefully make this process easier and more enjoyable for you. After all, moving to a new place is something to be excited about, and stress shouldn’t get in the way of that!

Take Inventory

This moving house tip is a great way to keep organised. If you create a list of all the items that you’ll be taking with you to your new house, it can make things simpler in the following ways:

It’ll be easier to calculate the volume of your move if you know what you intend to move. From this, you’ll be able to ascertain the number of boxes that you’ll need to complete your relocation.

You’ll be able to identify unwanted items that you no longer wish to keep. Just be sure to search all corners of your house –we all undeniably have that corner where we put things we haven’t used in a while!

From the list, you can create an action plan of how you intend to start packing. All you have to do is identify which items are essential for day-to-day life and which can be packed early when making the list.

Following this moving house tip will get your move off to a great start. You’ll be far more organised and as result, less stressed by the end. So, cracking out your clipboard and begin your list!

Pick a (Good) Date

This is clearly important and may be more crucial than you think –let us explain why. It’s because your entire move will revolve around that date. It’ll be the point of reference for when you decide to pack and the deadline for when all your utilities and notifications of change of address must be completed. Thus, when picking the date, be sure to give yourself plenty of time. It’s difficult to plan and complete a move in a month, let alone a week!

An additional moving house tip is to consider planning your move during a period when you have more free time, maybe even taking holidays on days you plan to do moving tasks.

Find a Moving Company

Moving is not an easy process, and you’ll make it harder if you try to accomplish it by yourself. The best advice is to hire trained professionals who’ll help you with your move. It’ll make moving house easier and quicker since professionals know exactly what they’re doing. Another tip related to this is that you should avail of a moving house service that helps you compare removal companies, as this can potentially help you save money and precious time during your move.

Children

Moving with children can certainly be hard. They might not like the idea of moving to a new place away from their friends or the thought of leaving their home. Therefore, it’s important to always include them in the discussion. Explain why you’re moving and be considerate of their feelings, as it can and will be hard on them.

A tip for helping your children adjust to moving house is to visit your new home with them, remember that they’ll be living there too. It can give them a fresh perspective and soften their position, especially if you emphasise the things that they might like such as a larger yard, better amenities, or a bigger room. When they see the benefits of moving, or just understand why, it’ll make the entire endeavour easier!

Paperwork

Beware, there is undeniably a lot of paperwork to handle when moving house, be it to a newly purchased or to a rented accommodation. You’ll want to keep your deed or rental agreement at hand, along with many other documents. Our moving house tip for this is to organise all your documents and keep them safe. Consider even creating duplicates –paper or scanned. You don’t want to misplace any important documents when moving! And don’t forget, you must inform the HMRC of a change of address for tax purposes and the DVLA for driving purposes.

Utilities

When you’re moving house, it’s important to remember that you’ll also need to inform your utilities provider that you’re changing address. If you’re moving within the UK, you’ll likely be able to transfer your utilities to your new home. Of course, you must first notify them that you’re moving – and there’s likely a long list of people to inform.

A moving house hack if you accidently forget to inform a person or institution, is to use the mail redirection service from the Royal Mail. Although it’s not free, it’ll save you time and is a convenient cover for the occasion where you’ve forgotten someone or an institution. It’s better to pay a small fee than a fine for missing a bill!

Packing

A moving house tip that we can’t stress enough is to start preparing in advance. The most ideal time to start packing is a month before your move. Start, of course, with decluttering your belongings and packing the non-essential items first. The essentials will be the last you pack and the first to unpack. So, label every box clearly with indications of its contents and the room it belongs to. As well, make sure to consider the order that boxes will be loaded into the lorry on the day of your move so that your essentials will be the easiest to access.

To wrap this section up, here are some additional moving house packing tips for you:

Keep old newspapers and magazines as these can be used as packing material.

Place heavier items at the bottom of the box to avoid unnecessary weight on more fragile items.

For ease of access, remember to pack essentials that you’ll use during your move separately. This might include a change of clothes, phone chargers, and everything you need to make a hot cuppa and snacks.

Cleaning

If the house has been unoccupied for a while, it’s likely that it’ll be dusty or grimy. Thus, a tip before moving into your new house to avoid this is to give your new home a deep clean. We can guarantee that you’ll certainly feel better moving into a clean house. Plus, it’s a great way to familiarise yourself, and your children, with your new home as you spend time cleaning it!

Of course, once you finished packing and moved everything out, you’ll have to clean your old home too. Luckily, if you’ve been cleaning as you pack, this won’t take too long.

As a final tip for moving house, remember to breathe, take your time, and don’t forget to celebrate once you’ve settled in your new home!