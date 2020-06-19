Most common mistakes while trading the options market

New traders often think options trading is very easy. Due to the payout option in the trading model, they think emotions will not affect their trading performance. Soon they realize option trading is much harder because they can close the trade before the options expire. In fact, the expiry of the trades makes the trading process much harder. In order to survive in the options market, you have to be more careful than in currency trading.

Considering the sophisticated nature of the options trading business, we are going to highlight some of the common problems option traders have, so you can avoid these mistakes in trading and be able to change your life.

Overtrading the market

The majority of option traders are overtrading the market. They think over trading is the only way by which they can earn a huge amount of money. But if this were true, no one would have said overtrading is dangerous for retail traders. To ensure the safety of your trading capital, you must stop overtrading the market at any cost. Once you learn to trade the market with discipline and focus on quality trade execution, you will feel the progress. If you lose a few trades in a row, stop trading for the day. Take the day off and relax. There is no need to rush to recover the loss.

Ignoring the higher time frame data

Being a professional trader, you might be able to trade the lower time frame. But those who are new to the options trading industry should always trade the higher time frame. Taking trades in a higher time frame has a huge advantage. You will be able to predict the direction of the market with more accuracy and this will help you to earn more money. Once you become good at analyzing the higher time frame data you will be able to focus on the core dynamics of the market. Instead of choosing the lower time frame, focus on the daily and the weekly time frame. If it seems boring, you can stick to the 4-hour time frame. But never start trading the options market in the minute chart. If you do so, you are not going to execute quality trades.

Taking too much risk

Rookies in the options trading industry often take too much risk at trading. By taking too much risk, a trader can lose a big sum of money. In order to secure your trading capital, you need to focus on safety measures. The maximum amount of money that you are allowed to risk per trade is only 2% of your account balance. If you risk more than 2% of the account balance, you might lose money at the end of the month. Developing a strong risk management skill is the only way you can secure your trading capital. Ignoring the news factors and focusing on big lot trade is suicide.

Focus on precise entry

Since you will be trading with an expiry period, you need to focus on precise entry. Taking the trades without analyzing the market data with a high level of accuracy imposes a great threat to your trading career. Try to perform the analysis in a higher time frame. If possible, learn about multiple time frame analysis so that you don’t have to lose too much money. Once you start taking the trades with precision, it will be easy to work hard on the market dynamics.

Conclusion

So now you know the most common problems people face in the options trading business. By any means possible, you should avoid these mistakes. After you have the skill to avoid these mistakes, you will be able to focus more on the market dynamics. This will help you to improve your performance and boost the profit potential in trading.