Main trends of 2020 by industry

People are always interested in what awaits them in the future. Expert forecasts for 2020 promise changes in all areas of our lives. In this article we will talk about the main trends in some industries for 2020.

What trends prevail in the food industry?

In 2019, hamburgers with vegetable cutlets resembling meat satisfied many vegetarians’ cravings for animal protein, while other people turned down dairy products in favor of trendy oat milk lattes. So, what foods will be distributed and recognized by the end of 2020?

1. Cannabidiol (CBD or CBD) will be added everywhere

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp that has various properties that can benefit the human body. Current studies on CBD and its health benefits are extremely promising. Today CBD is used as an additive in cosmetics, drinks and food.

2. Collagen will be drunk

Drinks and supplements containing collagen appeared a couple of years ago and still attract the attention of consumers. Collagen is a protein that can help skin cells renew and repair themselves. It is commonly used in many anti-aging cosmetic products.

3. Vegan fish will be widely distributed

If 2019 was the year of the Impossible Burger, then 2020 could be the year of plant fish. Good Catch Tuna is an alternative to seafood made from soy protein and seaweed. They offer many seafood options that do not contain animal meat. And Californian company Finless Foods artificially grows blue tuna cells, which are then turned into edible meat.

These products will offer consumers alternative protein options that combine with a wide variety of diets and environmental beliefs.

What are the main trends in the casino industry?

The year 2019 is over, and we are half way through 2020. The last couple of years, one could observe a massive increase in the popularity of online pokies, and this trend is likely to continue in subsequent years. Australian gambling business is going up due to high interest of customers in this niche.

2019 was an amazing year in the gaming business and it surprised us with unique and advanced casino games. Pokies were the main entertainment in Australian online casinos as well as some of the trends of 2020 are already can be noticed.

1. The number of games with virtual reality increasing

Below is a list of the main trends in the world of online casinos for 2020:

VR is different revolutionary creation that provides an unforgettable gaming experience. Given the wide range of VR accessories that with ease accessible to the wide-ranging public, the development of VR casinos is only a matter of time. Soon, everyone will be able to play in a VR casino from the comfort of their own home.

2. More and more casinos will accept cryptocurrency

Cryptos won’t go anywhere and will dominate the gambling niche. Many people prefer to use BTC and other crypto coins while playing in a casino because of their reliability and secrecy. Old-style transaction payments will remain to be an affordable option on the largest gambling sites, but cryptocurrencies will slowly crowd them out, because many online casino customers prefer to make transactions that cannot be tracked. In addition, the security of using cryptosystems allows players to feel more relaxed, since the theft of their personal data and hacking of financial accounts are minimized.

3. Casino games will become more like popular mobile games applications

As casinos are trying to attract the newer age group, the gambling business will continue to add Skill-Based pokies, in which the outcome depends on the skill of the player. Indeed, young visitors to gambling sites are well versed in such games – they grew up on them.

What trends dominate the technology world?

We are living in the era of the fourth industrial revolution, and technology is developing faster than ever. Those who do not keep up with the main technological trends run the risk of being left behind. Understanding key trends will allow people and enterprises to prepare and take advantage of the opportunities that open up.

1.5G Internet

The 5th generation of mobile Internet connections will provide us with ultra-fast download and send speeds, as well as a more stable connection. Although 5G networks became available back in 2019, they remained expensive and geographically limited. 2020 is likely to be the year 5G really begins to fly, becomes truly accessible, and also significantly increases its coverage area.

2. A new generation of game consoles

The ninth generation of game consoles will appear in 2020, when Sony and Microsoft plan to release the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively.

3. Further automation

Hyper automation takes task automation to the next level. Its essence lies in the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate processes (and not just tasks) in ways that are much more efficient than the methods provided by traditional automation capabilities. This trend began with robotic process automation (RPA), and will continue as other innovative technologies are introduced.