London foremost Ride Hailing company promises Carbon Neutral on all trips.

Taasai is a revolutionary transportation technology ecosystem that has been designed to combat environmental problems through the process of carbon offsetting and still providing a world class ride booking service. Since our inception, Taasai have made concessions towards carbon offsetting to make every ride green in the UK and in 2020/21 we have been able to offset 13.481 tonnes of CO2.

Did you know that the transportation sector accounts for 28% of CO2 emissions in the air? Greenhouse gases, fossil fuels, and carbon emissions are responsible for contributing to the ongoing issues of climate change and global warming. Storms, heatwaves, melting icecaps are some of the detrimental effects of climate change. These monumental shifts in weather patterns have resulted in natural habitats being destroyed, holes in the ozone layer, and have also affected the trajectory of people’s livelihoods and communities.

At Taasai we use a special process called carbon offsetting can be defined as “the action or process of compensating for carbon dioxide emissions arising from industrial or other human activity, by participating in schemes designed to make equivalent reductions of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere”. Our company aims to be the green alternative for urban transportation by reducing carbon footprints as well as providing our customers with world-class ride-booking service.

Our mission at TAASAI is to help cities to take small concentric steps to improve people’s wellbeing and health. Furthermore, it is important to take into consideration that green modes of transport are not harmful to human health. So, what are you waiting for? Help us in our mission into becoming better global stewards of the earth. Remember that big changes start with small steps, begin your eco-friendly trips today with Taasai.

At Taasai we also focus on the security of our users and have a unique pin authorization code for every trip which protects the rider and the driver from unauthorized trips, and this also puts trust in our ecosystem. The rider is only encouraged to share the pin code with the driver only when they feel comfortable that the driver and the car details match what was already shared in the app.

As the Lockdown restrictions ease in London and across the UK, we continue to provide a safe and secure ride-booking service and we hope that we see the virus reduce and continue to be managed to allow for a new normal life to take hold. Our apps are available both in the Apple Store and Android Play Store.