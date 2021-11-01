Kids and Glasses: How To Know When Your Little Ones Need Glasses

Nowadays, children are using technology more than ever before. Society is changing, and so is the way we view and use technology. On average, children between the age of 8 and 12 spend at least 4-6 hours a day, watching or using screens. Technology is now being incorporated into the way children learn, but what’s not being considered is how fragile their eyes are, how they’re developing, and how much protection they need. It could take a while to realize that a kid needs glasses, sometimes because they are not being able to express it, as well as the fact that they are not conscious of it. So, how could parents tell? Read on to get some advice on kids glasses!

Optician Visit

The best way to find out if your little one needs glasses is to take them to the optician to have regular eye tests. As children’s eyes are developing, they could change from year to year. It’s important as they grow and develop, to stay up to date with their appointments and to follow the advice of the given optician.

Complaining about Pain

Another way to recognize if your child potentially needs glasses is if they complain of headaches, eye strain, eye pain, or discomfort as well as excessive eye rubbing or if you visibly notice anything unfamiliar, such as a squint or anything else you feel should be checked out.

Schoolwork

Children having difficulty with concentrating on schoolwork or activities may also be a big indicator of needing glasses. Being situated far away from the blackboard can aggravate the situation if the child needs glasses, as they could lose track of the lesson.

Reading Aloud

A different way to realize your kid might be needing glasses is to make him/her read some text aloud. In this way, vision problems surface. There you can identify if they are skipping lines if they are having a hard time keeping the pace, or even if they are squinting.

Sitting Close to the TV

If you can tell that your kid is always sitting close to the television and computer or even holding a phone or tablet close to their faces, this could be a sign of an eye problem too. Try to get your child to sit a bit far from the TV. Whenever they start squinting, rubbing their eyes, or trying to get closer, that could be an important indicator.

If you are looking to ensure kids’ protection for everyday life in education and at home with technology and electronic devices, the highest recommended kids’ glasses have to be the blue light glasses for kids.

Because of the high energy that blue light holds, this could cause higher irritation and digital eye strain to the eyes, as blue light is emitted by all of our electronic devices. Blue light may cause irritated eyes, very exhausted eyes, digital eye strain, headaches, and lack of sleep, as blue light suppresses our natural production of melatonin. This is a big reason why there has been an increase in numbers of those who struggle with getting to sleep.

This can be extremely fatiguing if your little one is trying to get a healthy amount of sleep to pursue their busy day, and could affect the strength of their eyes and daily performance.

Where to buy Kids Glasses?

If you are struggling to find a safe place where you can buy kids’ glasses online, and at the same time, finding nice and cute frames for them that can protect them from blue-light exposure, there’s a solution! SmartBuyGlasses has a collection of the most fashionable kids glasses including zFORT®- an ingenious and advanced blue light protection filter.

zFORT® covers everything you need when looking for blue light protection for the eyes. If you are not looking for glasses just for your kids, but for yourself too, it is one of the best places to buy glasses online. They sell a wide range of styles from the biggest designers, all with the best price guarantee. They also stock hundreds of eyewear styles in their cheap glasses collection, with frames for as little as €8.