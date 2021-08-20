Is your Industry on the Right End of Technological Disruption?

Technology has integrated itself into every aspect of numerous industries. It has continued to disrupt almost all business sectors with constant advancements. Today, the term technological disruption can be heard quite frequently, but what does it entail?

Disruptive technology refers to innovation that significantly changes the way businesses, consumers, and industries operate. In their time, television, electricity service, and automobiles were disruptive technologies. In recent times GPS systems, ride-sharing apps, and e-commerce are known as technological disruptions.

Technology is evolving at a rapid speed and it is not slowing down any time soon. Numerous disruptive technologies are continuously in the headlines. If your industry is ready for, or already adapting to, these new disruptive technologies, you know that your industry is on the right end of technological disruption.

Disruptive technologies that could change the way industries work

The global pandemic has changed the technology landscape, stalling some systems while accelerating the adoption of others. Here are a few disruptive technologies that are bound to change the way industries work around the world, if they have not already done so.

The rise of cloud computing

If you are familiar with cloud computing, you have definitely heard of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. Technology has resulted in SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS business models, which have revolutionized the IT world. From video games to web scraping tools, everything is accessible via a cloud subscription. Whether you want a python web scraping tool or any other software, these “as-a-Service” platforms have it all.

Service providers offering cloud-based solutions are quite in demand these days. That is because the convenience, reliability, and most importantly, the cost make cloud solutions an attractive option. With the advent of XaaS or Everything as a Service, there are a vast number of products, tools, and technologies that vendors now deliver to users as a service over a network. These services are offered over the internet rather than provided locally or on-site within an enterprise.

Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 is the promise of a new industrial revolution. Also called the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), it combines physical production and operations with smart digital technology, big data, and machine learning. Industry 4.0 is the intelligent networking of machines and processes for industries with the help of information and communication technology.

The characteristics of industry 4.0 include:

More automation compared to the third industrial revolution

Bridging the physical and digital world enabled by IIoT

Moving from the central industrial control system to a system where smart products define the production steps

Closed-loop control systems and data models

Customization of products

AI and ML

Artificial Intelligence is already making inroads into many industries worldwide and is a technology everyone should watch out for. AI helps organizations understand the evolving nature of human habits and behavior. It can help businesses make more sophisticated algorithms, helping organizations adapt to new markets and trends.

Machine learning is changing the world by transforming various industries, including healthcare services, transport, education, entertainment, and many more. It will impact lives in almost every aspect, including housing, cars, shopping, food ordering, etc.

Automation and Robotics

Robots and drones are already being used in the manufacturing sector, but that is just the beginning of technological disruption. Robotics is a disruptive technology that is already making waves at the workplace. The goal of robotics is to design reliable machines that can help and assist humans.

Automation refers to the creation and application of technologies to produce and deliver goods and services with minimal human intervention. Automation reduces the time taken by various tasks, increasing productivity, efficiency and cutting down costs.

Edge computing

Edge computing brings computation and data storage to the location where data is produced. It is an emerging technology that makes it possible to process a large volume of data created by devices connected to the internet.

IoT applications and services must be able to support various devices that generate large volumes of data. It becomes difficult to find development specifications that help take advantage of all IoT potential. Edge computing increases IoT performance with its distributed structure. For instance, Edge computing can significantly reduce latency and network traffic to improve the real-time response of IoT applications.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Virtual reality refers to a simulated experience in which a person can interact with a 3D environment using electronic devices, such as special goggles or gloves fitted with sensors. It is already extensively used in the automotive industry, healthcare, retail, tourism, and real estate.

Augmented reality is a big technology trend and works by modifying a real-life environment by adding visual elements, sound, and other sensory stimuli. The manufacturing, mining, education, and travel industry are already using augmented reality. More industries are realizing the benefits of VR and AR and adopting the same in their daily operations.

Conclusion

Anticipating the massive technological disruptions in one’s industry is key to realizing the potential of what lies ahead. Committing to a digitally adept organization is important for businesses to adapt to the ever evolving market trends, ensuring business growth.

A bit about the Author: Christoph is a code-loving father of two beautiful children. He is a full-stack developer and a committed team member at Zenscrape.com – a subsidiary of saas.industries. When he isn’t building software, Christoph can be found spending time with his family or training for his next marathon.