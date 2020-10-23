Increase Conversions with Local SEO

All business owners know that search engine optimisation is essential for success, but how much do you know about local SEO? If you want to cut your marketing budget and increase your conversion rate, then local search engine optimisation should be one of your top priorities.

What is Local SEO?

Local SEO refers to search engine optimisation that relates to a particular geographical area. A standard SEO key term for a plumbing company might be, ‘broken tap’, for example. When using local SEO, this would be extended to ‘broken tap London’, or ‘broken tap Yorkshire’.

While local search engine optimisation sounds simple enough, you’ll be surprised at just how effective it can be in terms of optimising your conversion rate.

Why is Local SEO Important?

Good search engine optimisation is designed to push your webpages up the rankings on search engine results pages (SERPs) and increase the rate of traffic reaching your website. However, if you’re running a plumbing company in Leeds, gaining website traffic from the U.S., Asia or even London probably isn’t going to increase your conversions or generate customers.

When searching for online content, an increasing number of users input geographical information. ‘Near me’ searches have increased by 900% in just two years, for example. With users actively looking for geographically relevant content, it’s vital to include this in your digital marketing strategy.

Furthermore, the users who are searching for ‘broken tap Yorkshire’, are likely to be looking for plumbing services within this region. By promoting your company directly to users who are searching for your services, you won’t just increase website traffic – you’ll boost your conversation rate too.

Can You Cut Your Budget with Local SEO?

Another benefit associated with local search engine optimisation is the potential to reduce your marketing budget. When you’re trying to rank highly for popular keywords, like ‘plumber’, ‘IT support’ or ‘best electrician’, you’re going to face a lot of competition. Inevitably, this means you’ll need a higher budget if you want to get on to the first page of Google.

However, when you’re targeting terms for local SEO purposes, like ‘plumber London’, ‘IT support Yorkshire’ or ‘best electrician North East’, there are far fewer companies to compete with. This means you’ll spend less on your digital marketing campaign and see results more quickly.

Starting a Local SEO Campaign

If you want to increase online visibility and acquire new customers, local SEO is a great way to achieve your goals. However, you’ll need expertise and experience if you want to use local SEO to boost your business. With assistance from specialist firms, like Lojix, you can access the critical support you need when it comes to SEO, PPC and digital PR.

Currently, 46% of all Google searches seek local information, which highlights just how many users are actively searching for local content. By tapping into this market with local SEO, you can put your webpages in front of users who are seeking out information that’s relevant to their area. By doing so, you can gain meaningful website traffic, increase local engagement and optimise your conversion rate.