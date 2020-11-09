In Business with Yourself by Michelle Lestas released

Now more than ever, businesses need to stop doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. As a business owner, do you know what you want out of your enterprise and how you are going to achieve it? Michelle Lestas’s new book ‘In Business With Yourself’ has been developed to help business leaders navigate through these challenging times and develop an approach for business that works.

It has been created with Michelle’s wealth of experience, knowledge and observations gathered over 25 years, having worked with international business leaders as well as running her own businesses. A serial entrepreneur, the fundamentals of the book are based on Michelle’s identity-led business growth, which is a truly innovative theme that runs throughout the book.

In Business With Yourself

Speaking ahead of the book launch, Michelle said: “I provide an unfiltered insight into some of the highs and lows of leading in business and why when business owners understand business identity, they are equipped to deal with the successes and challenges ahead. The pandemic is forcing all of us to react quickly in an ever-changing landscape. I use case studies and many tips to encourage businesses to make positive changes to support business growth. I’m all about maximising efforts for the biggest gains.”

Moving through the tides of running businesses, Michelle has developed a direct and practical approach to leadership. The book is a compelling read for any business owner, self-starter or entrepreneur and it is available for pre-order at https://orpenpress.com/books/in-business-with-yourself.

About the author

Michelle Lestas is an entrepreneur and business consultant who grew up in a family business. She has worked alongside hundreds of small business owners and policy makers across many disciplines internationally. Michelle has been a Board Member on numerous Boards across Enterprise Agencies, FE Colleges, Post Primary Education and the Federation of Small Business. Michelle is the founder of ‘identity-led business growth’ and uses this theory throughout the book.