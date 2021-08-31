Hydration & Brain Function: Are You Drinking Enough Water?

Hydration is essential for many bodily functions, such as your kidneys, liver, and even your heart. However, most people forget the importance that hydration has on the brain too.

The brain is around 75% water, and it takes up more energy than any other organ, which means that you need a lot of water to keep it functioning properly. But just how does water affect the brain? Read on to find out.

Brain Functions Speed Up

The brain needs to be hydrated to function as it should; the cells require water and a balance of other elements to work properly. You need to drink water in the morning to wake the brain up; you lose moisture with every breath, and so you will have lost a lot in the eight hours that you were asleep. To ensure that you start the day with optimum brain function, you should drink a glass of water when you wake up and continue this throughout the day to ensure that your brain is working at maximum capacity.

Better Concentration & Memory

Often, people will only notice that they are dehydrated when it becomes extreme, and they feel dizzy or confused. However, there are more subtle symptoms before you reach this point. For example, you will lose your ability to focus because the brain begins to slow in order to conserve its resources. And so, with better hydration, you will find that you can concentrate better and for longer periods.

Dehydration, no matter how slight, causes a homeostatic imbalance, which can lead to reduced cognitive agility. This means that it is harder to memorise information because the brain begins to struggle to create long-term memories, which can make everyday tasks a lot more difficult.

Improved Mental Health

Drinking a sufficient amount of water increases the brain’s temperature, which helps to rid the brain of toxins and dead cells. In addition, it encourages balance in the chemical processes of the brain. This balance helps to regulate stress and anxiety levels. That being said, it is not a cure, but it can help to improve your sense of wellbeing.

Remember to stay hydrated and encourage hydration in others. Water is such an important tool for survival, but it can also help you to thrive too.

In Conclusion

When you are adequately hydrated, the neurons in your brain ‘fire’ more easily, which means they can communicate more quickly with the rest of your body. Your cognitive functions improve, meaning that you are better able to perform tasks and tackle your mental workload. You benefit from higher energy levels and a better mood. Whereas dehydration often leads to headaches, a bad mood and tiredness. Your memory and other cognitive abilities can also suffer too. Try to drink between one and a half to two litres a day to ensure that you are properly hydrated.