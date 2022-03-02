How Your Company Can Benefit From Using a Virtual Business 0800 Number

If you’re not already using a Business 0800 number, you may be wondering why bother? Particularly if your business is comfortable and has a routine with its current numbers. But there are many reasons your business could benefit by switching to an 0800 number, and they reach far beyond dialling simplicity.

Free to Call For Customers

The public now recognises 0800 numbers as being used by professional and larger organisations – as well as charities without incurring a large phone bill, with callers reassured by the free call aspect. In the past, calling a business could be more than the basic call cost, spiralling with the time spent on the phone. The free call element means this is not something customers have to worry about and will be more likely to be in touch with your business.

It Provides a Recognisable Business Number

An 0800 number is a widely recognised UK business number. When a business publishes an 0800 number on their website, social media, sales literature or business cards, you reassure customers about the company size and business legitimacy. The company conveys credibility, confidence, and success without needing to say anything else and gives the customer a better view of your company.

Business 0800 Numbers Can Redirect Calls to Anywhere

Perhaps you are using a particular phone number already – or several – and want to mask the multiline arrangement, or maybe it’s for employee or company reasons, or perhaps it’s because staff are often on the move or out of the office. Whatever the case, a 0800 number allows for calls to be redirected and to be answered on any phone line. Another perk with a centralised number is lack of localisation that may be off-putting to customers meaning businesses can achieve regional or national coverage even with localised resourcing.

No Landline Required

It used to be that 0800 were only accessible when connected to an associated landline which generally was tied to business telephone systems. With a new and modern Business 0800 number, this is not the case at all – instead, all businesses can have a Business 0800 number. When a customer calls through, their call is answered on the number or device of your choice, which could be a landline, a third-party call centre, a customer service number, or even a standard mobile phone.

Business Development

0800 numbers give the appearance of a substantive company, and as a fact increase incoming enquiries – and that, along with the other benefits, can help businesses grow. Customer comfort and confidence can make all the difference to your product or business’s success. The better your customer-facing elements are, the better your company’s bottom line will be.

Is Your Business Considering a Business 0800 Number?

If you want to move your company to the next level with its own personalised 0800 number, look no further than Cleartone Communications. We are a Government Licensed Telecommunications Provider with services that help businesses elevate the company profile in their particular market. With bespoke packages to suit small, medium, and enterprise company requirements, there is a way Cleartone can help make a 0800 number work for your business.