Workplace culture refers to the collection of beliefs and behaviours prevalent across the workplace. Unlike a mission statement, it is not something you define in meetings. That’s because organisational culture is developed with time and undergoes changes along the way. An organisation’s culture goes beyond the physical walls of the workplace. In fact, it has a significant impact on the overall success of a company.

Here’s how workplace culture is affecting business growth.

Diversity and Inclusion

A diverse and inclusive workplace comes with many benefits. These include higher revenue growth, increased ability to recruit a diverse pool of talents and five times higher employee retention rate. In fact, inclusion in the workplace is essential in employee retention. If employees do not feel that their presence, ideas, or contributions are valued, they will likely leave the company. This makes a big impact on candidate retention in recruitment, which some companies are combating by bringing on diversity and inclusion specialists recruiters such as Lighting Travel Recruitment to help them get the hiring right the first time round.

A culturally diverse workplace is one that empowers people to hone their talents and skills. Having a wide range of expertise and ideas allows people to learn from a more diverse team of colleagues. It also boosts their capabilities to solve complex issues while improving employee satisfaction, which can increase productivity. In an environment where voices are heard, this spirit of encouragement can help drive the business to succeed.

Flexible and Agile Working

One of the benefits of companies with flexible and agile working environments or those with better benefits and market their values well is that they end up recruiting better candidates.

Organisations can easily attract talents that support diversity while improving job satisfaction and employee loyalty by advertising flexible working. Flexible working can also address the shortages of skills. It can empower organisations to be more agile and adaptable to changes.

Research shows that staff are more motivated with a positive work environment than financial rewards. Developing a flexible and agile working environment for employees can be a great source of motivation for employees. By offering them the flexibility and freedom to complete their tasks at their most convenient time, they will be able to deliver the best results.

Environmental Policies

More and more companies are shifting priorities by implementing environmental policies to save on costs and contribute to environmental awareness. However, companies should avoid greenwashing. Some companies would commit to going eco-friendly by implementing eco-friendly and sustainable policies, yet they do not even recycle or are not carbon neutral. If you are really serious about going green, make sure you demonstrate this in all aspects of your business.

When implementing environmental policies, you might want to gather ideas from your employees. After all, their support and participation are crucial for successfully implementing these strategies. So, ask them to help you research and brainstorm ideas. By getting your employees involved in your green initiatives, they will not only feel valued but will also take pride in working for a socially progressive company. This might also help them find greater purpose in their careers. And as you know, motivated employees are the ones who are usually more productive.