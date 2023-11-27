How to Take Your Business to the Forefront of Sustainability

Looking to make your brand more sustainable? If not, you should be, as it is clear that consumers are becoming increasingly eco-aware and selective of the brands that they use. In fact, research conducted by Funding Circle found that 66% of UK consumers would spend more on a product if it came from a sustainable business. So, what can you do to take your business to the forefront of sustainability?

Mission

First, you should make sustainability a part of your mission statement. Creating a mission will give the entire company a purpose and a goal to work towards, which is always the best way to get anything done in business.

People

In order to achieve sustainability, you need your employees to fully commit to the cause. There are ways that you can encourage your employees to be more sustainable, and the commute is a good area to focus on. Driving to and from work each day contributes greatly to the company’s carbon footprint, but it can also cause stress for your staff. Perks like discounts on public transport or temporary car insurance will encourage employees to reduce their car usage. You can also allow for flexible hours so that staff are not stuck in traffic jams (this could have a big impact on morale, too!).

Product

You also must consider what you produce as a company. Every business will produce different amounts of waste, but what matters is how they go about minimising this. There are many effective ways to do this, including using sustainable packing materials. You should also rank how socially, ethically, and environmentally conscious each cog in your supply chain is and consider what you are and aren’t prepared to compromise when it comes to their impact and treatment of workers.

Community

Finally, you should focus on community building. Community-driven programmes can affect change on a large scale, but they are also excellent for your public reputation and brand image. It can also feel good to make a positive difference, so you can lift morale at the same time.

You can also educate your target market and promote the positive steps that you are taking with content marketing. Website content, blog posts, email newsletters, and social media all give you the platform to raise awareness and demonstrate your dedication to sustainability.

Every business should be making sustainability a priority heading into 2024. It is clear that now is the time for action, and every company is responsible for reducing its impact, but this can also do wonders for your brand image and help you appeal to modern consumers. The advice in this post should help you to take positive action to minimise your impact on the environment and position your brand as one that is at the forefront of sustainability.