How to Sell a Business in 7 steps

As a business owner, you’ve spent years building your company to what it is today, and after much thought and consideration, you finally decide it’s time to sell. To get the maximum market value for your business, working with a business broker is highly recommended. According to A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a business broker provides a proven sales and vetting process that assists the seller to secure a favorable price, submit paperwork correctly and fulfill any licensing and permitting requirements.

You can decide to sell the business yourself and negotiate privately with prospective buyers that may show interest, but this can take a lot of time and effort, which can seem tedious and time-consuming. This is where a business broker can provide the leverage you need to sell your business as fast as possible. In addition, a business brokerage firm can accurately price your business based on assets, financial records, quarterly earnings, etc.

Here are seven tips that will sell your business most effectively:

Identify Your Reason to Sell

There can be a plethora of reasons why you want to sell your business; perhaps you are planning to retire after years of handling the operations, you are experiencing partnership issues, or maybe you have picked up an interest in another industry. In any case, it will help considerably to disclose why you want to sell because it will provide transparency to potential buyers and eliminate any uncertainties during the transaction.

Determine How Much Your Business is Worth

To know how much your business is worth, it’s recommended to consult with a business broker for the most accurate analysis. You want to make sure you don’t price it too high but not too low. This is when a business broker can provide a business valuation that will identify the value of your business in the market.

Prepare Your Documents

If you hire a brokerage firm, they will handle all the paperwork, but one crucial document that you shouldn’t overlook is a confidential information memorandum (CIM). A CIM provides a written overview of your business that answers essential questions almost every buyer will ask, making the sales process much easier. (This is shared with buyers after they sign a non-disclosure agreement).

Design a Marketing Strategy

When selling your business, is your ideal buyer an individual, a competitor, or a private equity firm? Create a plan to attract your ideal buyer to sell your business to. This includes advertising in publications such as magazines and other forms of print media. However, having an online presence is highly advantageous. There are several marketing methods of digitally marketing your business, including appearing on an online listing provided by your broker, being present on a web portal specializing in selling businesses, and investing in online ads.

Identify Qualified Buyers

Finding the right buyer is a challenge, but once you have done all the necessary preparations on your part, it’s now time for the brokers to do their work to find you a qualified buyer. However, if you are your own salesman, you will need to continue advertising and reaching out to potential buyers individually, which is okay, but it may take more time.

Negotiate for the Best Deal

There will most likely be a negotiation before the final transaction is made, either on the seller’s side or by the buyer. In any case, go by the information your brokers provide you because they have already identified the overall value of your business; therefore, they know what asking price to establish.

Setting Up for a Smooth Closing

With the help of a business brokerage firm, the chances of closing a deal are higher because these are professionals that know how to sell and qualify potential buyers. They work with bankers and attorneys to ensure a smooth closing and overcome any obstacles that may arise at the last minute.