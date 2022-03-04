How to select your waste management company

Running a business means there are lots of different hats you must wear. However, this also means some not-so-glamorous jobs have to be considered. For example, most companies will produce waste and therefore need to invest in a waste management company that can provide the correct wheelie bins.

It can be easy to order the wrong containers and not know what is best for the waste you produce. Because of that, Fast Skips, which provide wheelie bins and skip hire throughout the UK, has put together some tips to make sure organising your waste bins is a simple, money-saving process.

Although it is not a very exciting topic, proper waste management is to consider if you want to save your business some extra money. Whether you use a local council or a private waste management company, there will be lots of different sizes for you to choose from. Knowing which one to order will depend heavily on what types of waste you are producing and the quantity.

This choice is crucial for making sure you are paying the correct amount. If the wrong size is ordered, you may find yourself wasting money if the container is too large or spending a lot more if it is too small and you need extra collections to compensate.

What can be done to make sure you’re not overpaying?

By contacting your local waste management company, they will be able to arrange a full waste assessment at your business premises. As a result, they will create a report and help to recommend the most appropriate waste bin for the waste streams produced. They’ll also make sure the choice is the most cost-effective for you and provide you with sustainable suggestions on getting the most out of your recycling.

If your waste streams change by increasing or you have started to reduce the amount you’re producing, it’s a good idea to get your waste assessment updated. This will ensure you’re always paying the correct amount for your bins.

Here are some extra factors to think about while choosing the appropriate bin for your waste management needs:

What waste do you produce the most of?

If you already have bins at your premises, you’ll be able to check what waste they are for and cross-check whether you are still producing the same streams for that container. If you’re not, you may need to update your waste management assessment and order new bins.

Depending on the business industry you work in, waste streams and bins will differ. An office and a restaurant, for example, will generate various types of waste in different quantities.

Make a list of the types of waste you produce so you can give this to your waste management company.

How many different types of waste are you producing?

Naturally, some materials and products will create more waste than others. So by determining what waste types you’re producing, you’ll be able to work out which one you generate the most of. This will help you get a more accurate quote for your waste management, especially if you can create an estimated quantity.

How often should your bins be emptied?

If your bins need to be emptied regularly, you’ll have to pay more for increased pickups. If you upgrade to a larger container for less frequent collections, it will be more cost-effective. On the other hand, if your container is always overflowing, you should consider upgrading to a larger one; there are a variety of sizes to suit your waste needs.

What else does your company need to think about?

You’ll need to consider the size of the area where you’ll put your bins before ordering them from your council or local waste management provider. If you only have a limited amount of room, this will determine the size you can have. Furthermore, where you store your bins must always be accessible to the bin wagon; otherwise, they will not be able to take your container to be emptied.