How to Secure your Mac in 2020

MacBooks may lack the open nature of Windows, but what macOS lacks, it makes up for in accessibility and aesthetics. macOS looks clean, is easy to use, and—if you own other Apple products—creates one of the best tech ecosystems out there.

However, there’s a rumor about Macs, a rumor that’s circulated the Internet for decades. This rumor? That MacOS is invulnerable to most security threats on the Internet.

This is not true.

Not only is this rumor false, it’s dangerous, making Mac users believe they’re safe from any security threat and don’t have to do anything on their end to secure their device. The truth is, macOS is just as vulnerable to cybersecurity threats as Windows.

Not even Apple’s vetting system can protect users 100% of the time. Just a few weeks ago, Patrick Wardle and Peter Dantini found a malware campaign left unchecked on macOS—a piece of this malware that had been approved by Apple.

With all of this said, how do you protect your Mac? There are plenty of ways to do so, five of which are listed down below!

5 Tips to Secure your Mac

1. Enable Apple’s Encryption Tool

All Mac devices come with FileVault, Apple’s full-disk encryption software. According to Apple, FileVault uses XTS-AES-128 encryption with a 256-bit key. In other words, it’s secure.

Apple turns off FileVault by default, but you can easily turn it on in your Mac’s settings in the Security & Privacy section. Once you enable it, you’ll be able to configure how you want to access your data and what is encrypted.

2. Install a VPN

Speaking of encryption, every Mac user would do well installing a VPN. A VPN, short for virtual private network, actively encrypts the data your device sends out and receives and, as an added security bonus, masks your device’s IP address.

A VPN app for Mac will help keep your Mac secure in situations where you’re on a public network or share a network with multiple people. Plus, VPNs keep companies and ISPs from snooping on your information.

3. Update Software Frequently

No one likes mandatory software updates. Yet, many people neglect updating their device’s software at all. See, software updates exist not only to add features and improve the stability of the software, but to secure that software..

Many software updates add security fixes, and neglecting these updates makes your device more vulnerable to attacks. Update your device as often as possible, and frequently check for updates.

4. Use a Password Manager

Managing passwords for multiple accounts can get annoying, and as a result of this potential annoyance, many use the same password for all of their accounts. Doing so opens them up to scams and cyberattacks.

To keep your passwords safe and secure while also having the ability to generate strong passwords, use a password manager. A password manager keeps your passwords saved and encrypted in a “locker” of sorts, making it easy to access your passwords without causing a notable security risk.

5. Turn Off Automatic Login

Apple enables automatic login by default. This makes it so logging in and accessing the device is convenient on the user side. However, convenience often comes at the price of security, and the same can be said here.

Turning off automatic login will keep your device secure in a physical sense; random strangers won’t be able to come over to your laptop and access it without a password.