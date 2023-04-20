How to Negotiate Outsourcing Deals 

Contracting work to an external company – manufacturing, customer service, managed IT support, accounting, software development, etc – rather than having it done in-house is now a common practice in countless industries as it means advantages like reduced costs, increased efficiency, and access to specialized expertise not available internally. Still, outsourcing also comes with a set of challenges, including finding the right vendor and ensuring quality and security standards are met; this is easier said than done of course, but a good place to start is negotiating outsourcing deals properly.

So here are some tips to help you negotiate effectively.

Define Your Objectives

Every successful negotiation starts with parties having clear objectives so before you begin negotiating an outsourcing deal, it’s a good idea to be clear on what you want to achieve.

This means setting your objectives and knowing your priorities. Having a clear understanding of what you want to achieve allows you to stay focused on your priorities and make informed decisions throughout the negotiation process so you want to identify your organization’s most critical needs – whether that’s cost savings, increased efficiency, access to specialized skills and resources, or even more free time.

For example, outsourcing customer service operations typically means an objective to improve customer satisfaction levels; knowing this means being able to insist on well-trained and experienced staff who can handle customer queries efficiently during negotiations.

Gather Information

Knowledge is power in any negotiation so another thing you want to do before negotiations even start is to gather information that will help you once it begins. You want to have information on things like market prices, vendor reputation, legal requirements, industry standards, and potential risks or opportunities so that you can establish your position, identify your strengths and weaknesses, and prepare for potential objections or counterarguments.

For example, if you’re negotiating an outsourcing deal for software development services, you want to gather information on the vendor’s expertise in software development, their track record in delivering similar projects, industry benchmarks for pricing, as well as legal regulations, and intellectual property protection.

Establish a Win-Win Situation

Generally, it’s best to strive for a win-win situation for both parties in a negotiation. Why? When both parties feel they have gained something of value from a negotiation, they are more likely to maintain a positive work relationship. In contrast, a win-lose outcome typically means a less effective agreement as the party that lost becomes less committed to its implementation.

So, avoid adopting an aggressive approach that alienates the other party. Instead, aim to understand the vendor’s needs and concerns and work to address them, willing to compromise on some points that don’t take away from your key priorities.

Include Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Service level agreements (SLAs) – written contracts that specify the level of service and support that a service provider must give to a client – are essential elements of outsourcing agreements as they establish clear expectations for both client and service provider as well as a basis for measuring and monitoring performance.

When drafting, SLAs make sure they’re well-defined, measurable, and enforceable.

Negotiating outsourcing deals is a complex process that requires careful planning and preparation. By following these tips, you can increase your chances of success and ensure that the deal is beneficial for all parties involved. Consider engaging a negotiator or legal advisor to assist you.