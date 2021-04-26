How To Manage Your Screen Time and Be More Productive

Since the start of the pandemic, more and more people have ended up needing to work from home. While this may be great for some, getting to work in your pajamas and sometimes even having your own work schedule, there have been some drawbacks.

Not having the social aspect of your job, while having to do everything from meetings, to project management and obviously work all on your computer, more and more people are getting screen burnout in a sense, here’s how to manage that.

Track Your Screen Time

Whether you are working, or playing games or whatever you do on your computer or smartphone, you should be tracking your time when playing or working. Keep an eye on the clock, it is easy to lose multiple hours when you are concentrating hard on something you are doing.

This applies to things to do with work as well. Try to limit the amount of time you spend on Zoom or Skype calls, most of the time, most things can be discussed over a couple of quick emails, and don’t need the intensity of a long, drawn out video call.

This applies to meetings in general, you do not need to sit for multiple hours in a meeting, once again, most information, unless it is of the utmost importance, can be quickly typed in an email.

Do some things off the Computer

While there are many apps and programs that make a lot of mundane tasks a bit easier, there is a lot of benefit of doing certain things just on a piece of paper with a pen, sitting outside or by the pool even.

Do you need to figure out a flow chart for a marketing campaign or do a rough sketch or something for product packaging? Instead of using the multitude of programs available to you on your computer, do it with a pen and paper.

Breaks will be spoken about next, but wherever possible, if you don’t have to do the particular task on the computer, just don’t. Take some time away from the screen and do it the old fashioned way.

Take Breaks

Breaks are vital, taking 10 or 15 minutes to have a cup of tea or go for a walk outside is important to not getting stuck in the routine of going hours without taking your eyes off the screen.

This is the kind of stuff you would do in an office anyway, you wouldn’t be working the whole time, you would go get a coffee, have a chat with some colleagues, you don’t work every single second of the day while you’re at the office, so don’t do it when you’re at home.

It is obviously just healthier too, barely walking or moving is not good for you, but getting in a bit of exercise, doing some stretches and all that will be far more beneficial than you think down the road.

Do Not Disturb

There needs to be a time every single day where you turn on and then turn off. Working from home does mean working every minute of the day, you do not need to be doing work at 11 at night if there is no need to be doing it.

Switch your computer off, put your phone on Do Not Disturb, and just simply not work after a particular time at night, and before a particular time in the morning. Once again, most jobs don’t require you to go home and carry on working, have work hours at home, just like how you have work hours back at the office.

Turn off the Internet

One simple way to get off your devices, is to have a period during the day where you just switch off the internet. This is a simple yet very effective way of not doing any work, not using your phone, just generally being away from your screens.

If you are at home with your partner who has been stuck at home too, this is beneficial to them too. Much like how there is no need for you to be attached to a screen all day, they don’t need to either.

Quality Over Quantity

Finally, just quality over quantity. If you make the effort to decide that there are things you just don’t need to do on your laptop, computer or phone, the experience will become far less tiring.

If you are looking for something to do, don’t go onto Youtube, or Netflix, or switch on your gaming console. While you can obviously still do this at times, don’t make it the default option every single time you have some spare time on your hands.

The most important aspect is to find a balance. Find a balance between what you do and don’t need to do on your computer or phone, find a balance between how much screen time you have and how much time you spend outdoors, or reading, or doing something not related to technology.

Considering now is the time when more people are using their devices more than they ever have before, it is the perfect time to reevaluate your own personal technology habits, and change them for the better.