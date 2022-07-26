How to Manage a Complex Project from A to B

It’s a daunting task to manage a project from beginning to end – or any number of duties for that matter. For project managers, there are numerous projects that can arise as a result of not being equipped for what’s to come. When handling a complex project, it’s the project manager’s sole responsibility to be in charge of proceedings and ensure everyone involved knows where they stand.

To achieve project goals and make sure everyone works well together, here is a practical guide on how to manage a complex project successfully from start to finish.

Plan the Project

Any project manager will say that the success of a project all comes down to planning. While this may take some effort to begin with, it’s vital that there’s a clearly defined project plan in place before going any further. Being organised will save time, money, and a load of headaches once the project starts. There is no room for error, especially when handling a complex project. While it may seem like the planning stage is never ending, when it comes to the overall success of the project, knowing enough time has been spent during the planning stage should put minds at rest.

Define Goals and Objectives

During the planning stages of a complex project, it’s vital for project managers to establish goals and objectives. These are what need to be accomplished at the finish line. The goals are the ‘what’, such as increasing the number of visitors to a website or increasing sales. On the other hand, the goals are the ‘how’. This is all about what steps will be taken in order to complete the project. Make sure goals and objectives are clearly laid out from the get-go. This will be beneficial for both the project manager and employees working on tasks.

Establish Tasks

After laying out goals and objectives, it’s time to clearly define what tasks will be involved in the project. For instance, if working on a content marketing campaign, some of the key tasks involved will include beginning a blog, hiring writers, researching content that the audience finds relevant, as well as marketing and sharing content. These tasks must be in order and relayed effectively to employees. Project managers must learn the art of delegation in order to do this successfully.

Build a Team

Project managers need to determine who is going to help on the project. They must also establish what their roles and responsibilities are. After all, without a dedicated team in place, the project will simply derail. When building a team, it’s wise to keep it as small as possible. If there are too many people involved, it can be increasingly difficult to monitor the performance of the project.

Manage Documents Effectively

Throughout a complex project, there are an array of important documentation project managers must look over and keep hold of. When working on a large project, managers may find it beneficial to use software to merge PDFs. This makes it easy to manage documents and know where everything is within a click of a button. It can be easy for documents to pile up and be out of place. Therefore, using the right tools to manage them effectively is crucial. This will also stop any important information from going missing.

Be Aware of Project Killers

To complete a complex project on time, there are certain hindrances and distractions that may get in the way. No one wants the project to fall behind, especially as there’s a risk of losing clients as a result. Project managers need to establish if there are any distractions that could prevent the team from completing everything on time. If there are, they must be identified and addressed immediately.

Create a Timeline

The best thing a project manager can do is break each task down into stages. All stages should have a deadline set in stone. This will ensure employees know what is expected of them and by when. Creating a timeline can help in figuring out how long each stage will take to complete. Make sure each employee follows the timeline too. Doing so will prevent the risk of the project missing the set deadline.

Communicate With Employees

Project managers must provide frequent status updates to employees throughout the project. Better yet, scheduling weekly meetings will mean everyone is kept up to date. Meetings are a good chance to address any issues that need to be resolved. For instance, if a deadline had to be moved up and an employee does not know this information, they can’t be expected to complete their work by the new deadline. Effective communication is a must for a successful project.

When handling a complex project, it’s the steps project managers take that matter. To ensure everything runs as it should and there is a smooth collaboration with clients and team members, following the above will ensure things don’t get out of hand.