How to land your dream big data engineer job: 5 tips

Everyone is talking about the perfect job these days. There is a very popular expression that if you find the job of your dreams, then you will not have to work a single day. But how to find it? All employers make very tempting offers, trying to create the most favorable impression. The main thing is to understand what you want and what your dream job is. Maybe it’s remote Big Data engineer jobs, or maybe in the office of a large company. A few tips on how to find the perfect job will help you decide.

Based on your own preferences

Be honest about what you want. Do you want to work for free or in an office surrounded by colleagues, are you ready to move to another city, are you more interested in a high salary or the opportunity to develop and build a career? These questions are not as easy to answer as they seem. But only the utmost honesty with yourself will make it possible to move on with the choice of work.

More specifics

We tend to think in a vague way, and even professionals who value accuracy in their work, such as programmers, have a fairly general idea of what they want in their personal lives. Let’s look at examples. What salary do you consider optimal? You need to sit down and calculate your expenses, add to them the savings you want to make, and a little more for pleasant little things and relaxation. When you have a specific amount, you may be surprised how different it is from the original.

Same with the location of the company: they make you a very tempting offer, but the office is located on the other side of the city. Are you ready to spend several hours every day on the road, and in winter, and fuel for your car? Everything needs to be weighed because it is these little things that our life consists of and a few ill-conceived points can turn a dream job into a chore.

Education

It is as natural for IT professionals to be in a constant learning process as it is for athletes to train. You must understand that if the company does not provide you with its resources so that you improve your skills, then you will have to spend your time and money on training. It is unlikely that this is possible in a dream job. For example, in great offers of remote Python software engineer jobs, immediately pay attention to courses and professional development at the expense of the company. Such firms are looking for employees who will “grow” and form a strong team.

Team

Have you ever wondered why many professionals choose work from home jobs in IT? It’s not always about a convenient schedule or saving time. Many simply cannot work among a large number of people, get distracted by colleagues, and get tired of constant meaningless conversations. If you are such a person, then avoid working in the office, no matter what benefits it promises you. If this does not scare you, and you even like such communication, you can safely choose to work in the office but be sure to find out what the team is like. The easiest way to do this is on social networks or read reviews of employees, present and former, on the internet.

Be careful with adjectives

Learn to read between the lines of the job description. For example, in “a promising job with career growth opportunities”, most likely there is crazy competition. “Friendly team” might mean that if you do not support all field trips, collective parties, and other events, you may simply not fit into this team, and it will not seem friendly to you.

Everything is not as bad as it may seem from our article, and the dream job must be sought and can be found if you believe that it exists.