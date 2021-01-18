How to Improve Your HR Department

HR departments do much more than hire new employees and resolve occasional workplace spat. A good, well-trained, high-quality human resources department can have a huge positive impact on your business’s day-to-day running. An HR department that knows what they are doing can impact everything from productivity to employee retention rates. This guide is here to show you how HR should not be an afterthought and show you some ways that your business can improve its human resources department.

Why You Should Invest in HR

Most companies have an HR department, and those who do not normally have a designated C-level employee to handle HR duties. Even though most companies recognise the importance of HR, few understand the extent of the duties that a well run HR department should oversee. A highly effective HR department can help an organisation to achieve its goals and, in the long run, move towards its mission by managing the internal working environment. They can do this with the proposal of policies and strategies that can all enhance the growth potential of the organisation. Examples of areas of focus for HR are:

Reducing turnover – a significant problem that large organizations have is that it is difficult to keep hold of their very best employees. Turnover of skilled workers can be very costly, having major impacts on the core of the business.

Increasing employee engagement – employee engagement is a very important focus for a company. It dictates employee productivity, as it is the extent to which an employee is committed and connected to the company and its goals. When an employee is engaged, they will work harder, work smarter, and be more valuable.

Making recruitment effective and rewarding – having good employees and staff members is essential when running a business. Good employees need to be found and having an HR department that is very good at locating excellent talent can bring much value to a company.

Enhancing and managing the company culture – a company's working culture is not static; it is constantly changing and needs to be managed to retain its values.

Recruit A Talented Recruiter

If you want to scale your company to any degree, you will be reliant on a strong, effective team that stays with the company for enough time to enhance the company’s value and participate in its growth. If you want to find an employee that will bond with your company’s core values and mission, you need to have an excellent recruitment and screening process. Simply checking employment history is not good enough – you need a recruiter who can compare candidates efficiently and ask the right questions, so the company can find a candidate that suits them perfectly. This recruiter should be an HR specialist with a lot of experience. They should be able to keep a wide perspective throughout the hiring process, maintaining company values, budgets, and culture in mind.

Train HR Staff for Employee Training

HR departments have many important duties to fulfil, and employee training is arguably one of the most important. No matter what you are trying to teach your employees, if your sessions’ content is not structured and communicated in the right way by an experienced and knowing HR department, employee training sessions will be very inefficient and constitute a large waste of resources. HR staff should be well-trained in training and general interpersonal communication.

Employee training should be a regular growth opportunity, not just an introductory necessity. Ensuring that your HR staff are trained to train is a continuous process and will help you save lots of money in the future as you will not need to outsource training except in highly specialist circumstances. Areas in which you should train HR staff include:

Create a Comprehensive Company Culture

HR departments can have a large impact on company culture. They are the point of contact, the company representatives during training, recruitment of new employees, and dispute resolution. It is therefore invaluable that they not only understand company culture but can develop and articulate it. Your company culture should be outlined in a document so that your HR department can frequently refer back to it when they need to. You should also schedule meetings with your HR department to assess how they think the company culture is developing and discuss policies that might mediate the direction that the company culture is heading.