How To Grow Your Beauty Business

Between 2014 and 2019, the number of beauty salons in the UK increased by 73%. If you are looking to stand out from the rest of your competitors, here is a rundown of some things that you could do to draw in new clients and keep your existing ones coming back.

Stay on Top of Trends

With so many competitors in the market, standing out for the right reasons is important if you want your business to succeed and staying on top of current trends is a great way to do this. One relatively new trend is ‘The Silent Treatment’ which many salons are now offering and it could open up a new customer base to you, should you consider offering it. Silent treatments, as suggested, involve no small talk between the customer and beautician which can be great for those who feel uncomfortable making conversation or wish to work undisturbed whilst getting a longer treatment such as a hair appointment. One salon in Edinburgh found that 60% of their clients would like a ‘silent treatment’ option, so this may be something that your salon could offer.

High-Quality Products

Investing in high-quality products, such as a professional acrylic nail kit, will ensure that your clients leave their appointment with great results that last. If your clients are happy with the outcome of their treatment, they will be much more likely to recommend you to friends and family which will increase your customer base. On the other hand, if your client leaves their appointment with issues such as a chipped nail or uneven highlights, the likelihood of your salon getting recommended by word-of-mouth significantly decreases.

Offer Promotions

92% of people trust brand recommendations from friends and family, so implementing schemes such as refer-a-friend is a great way to honour your existing clients while also bringing in new customers. These campaigns maximise word of mouth, foster customer loyalty and increase customer acquisition and are used by a range of companies including Uber and Airbnb. You could offer a 20% discount to new customers, as well as the client who referred them, to ensure that both are being rewarded but without putting your profitability at risk.

Other promotion options could be offering a gift bag or free treatment to clients who refer someone or creating a loyalty scheme where regular customers get rewarded for returning to your salon for treatments. Loyalty schemes could be tiered or based on a points system where each treatment is worth a certain amount of points that can then be traded in for a discount or treatment of their choosing.