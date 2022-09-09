How to get club cases in CS:GO?

There are several ways to get club cases in CS:GO. The easiest and most expensive way is to buy them from other players through the Steam Market. Prices, however, vary depending on how rare the case is and what skins it contains. So some of them can throw you off a lot.

A much cheaper way to get club cases is to just play the game. Every player can get them at the end of every game, whether it’s matchmaking, casual, slave mode, or even a match on one of the custom servers. However, these drops are rare, so you need to spend many hours in the game to get them.

Some cases can be obtained by completing missions of various operations added to CS:GO. Unfortunately, it is not possible to replay operations from the past, so players will have to wait until the next one appears.

There is another way to get exclusive cases. To do this, players need to get a spectator pass to a major tournament, and then complete Pick’Em tasks. The next major will be IEM Rio Major 2022, which will start on October 31st.

CS GO is a popular online team shooter game. It has over 500,000 regular players and over 2,000,000 users who have downloaded it to their library. By diversifying the collection of weapons with colorful drawings, you can get even more fun from the shooter. And there are several more ways to get the coveted skins without investing a dime.

Method number 1: Random drop

The first method is good because it allows you to get cases and weapons for playing on official Valve servers or after playing a ranked match. To get items, you need to devote a lot of free time to CS:GO. If a gamer likes to play for a long time, this method will be a great option to get free cases or skins. The main disadvantage of the method – spending a lot of time, like CS:GO roulette, which requires a large percentage of luck. There is no drop calculation system or proven scheme. You may be lucky and the case will fall out three matches in a row or not at all.

Method number 2: Idle servers

There are special idle servers (unofficial) for getting a random drop without having to be at a personal computer. In other words, item drops will occur without the need to play. The server works like this:

Filled by users or bots, increasing the chance of a drop due to a large number of players;

Reduced round time saves time compared to a regular match;

Due to a large amount of time spent on the server, the chance of items falling out increases, as it happens in CS GO roulette at a high bet.

Since it is not necessary to do anything about them, you can minimize the game and go about your business. And the minimum consumption of PC resources by the shooter even uses the computer in parallel with the application. To use this method, you will need to find “idle” in the list of community servers and select the one you like. Then go in and just stand, and after a while enjoy free items.

Method number 3: CS GO roulette

The principle of the game is simple: you bet a certain number of things, providing yourself with a percentage of loss. The higher the rate, the higher the percentage. However, sometimes there is an accidental drop to a player who has bet a small amount. Thus, CS GO roulette can be a great start to replenishing your inventory with minimal investment.

You can decorate your weapons in CS GO without much spending and even for free if you have enough patience and ingenuity.