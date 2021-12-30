How to Get Citizenship in Europe – Problems and Solutions

Moving to another country is a complicated process regardless of its aim. People change their residence due to various factors – from getting better economic possibilities to entirely changing their lives. For instance, citizenship in Europe is the most prestigious and in high demand nowadays. However, it requires many essential procedures, supplementing citizenship acquisition.

The EU citizens have objective benefits, making people worldwide think about it. StronLegal helps get European nationality with the entire preparation package. The company helps to complete each step of getting citizenship and has a great experience in the niche. Therefore, let’s find out the primary benefits of becoming European and how it can be done nowadays.

Advantages of Getting Citizenship in Europe

For sure, the economic condition of many European countries is considered the most stable nowadays. There are also several objective reasons to get a passport:

Business establishment. EU citizens can easily register their business in most countries. It can be done even with the online procedure, which takes 3-4 days. There are also many support programs for startups and small businesses.

Right to work. The Work Visa won’t be obligatory to work in European countries, which gives objective possibilities compared to the non-citizens.

Residence rights. Getting citizenship in Europe means living in any EU country without bringing a resident card.

Possibility of real estate purchases. The citizens shouldn’t get municipality permission to buy real estate.

Opportunity to get a high education level. The student visa is unnecessary for European citizens if they want to study at prestigious universities.

Access to healthcare services. It becomes possible to get medical assistance in any European country – the citizens can even move from one country to another to get necessary treatment or diagnostics.

Diplomatic protection. The EU gives complete protection for its citizens for legal aspects if something happens to them.

Right to vote. Voting is unavailable for the new citizens during the first five years, but they can participate in municipal and parliament elections and even be a candidate after this term.

European citizenship is usually confused with residentship, which has slightly different possibilities.

What is Residentship?

People who acquire such a status get the opportunities determined by the country laws, the residence program, etc. They mainly include getting a job for a certain period, provision of business activities. The residents are not considered citizens, don’t get a passport, and pay taxes due to the country’s specific laws.

Ways of Getting Citizenship in Europe

There are several methods to become a European citizen, which consider different preparation procedures and suit the specific cases. StronLegal can help get citizenship in Europe with their professional approach and by the elaborate provision of each step.

Repatriation

People who have family ties in the EU should prove it. They should also know the country’s traditions and laws and be ready to live in a society with other mentalities. After completing all the procedures, citizenship is acquired.

Naturalization

It means that the person should live for approximately 6-12 years in the country. Making business, studying, or having a household is allowed. After staying for the constant term, the application form is submitted.

Investment

Each country has specific laws for making economic investments. If all the rules are completed, the investor is considered a citizen.

Refugee Status

If the life-threatening conditions for people force them to move to another country or there is any ideological rights’ infringement, they should prove it. After that, the refugee gets citizenship.

To Sum Up

Overall, there are several ways to get citizenship in Europe. Learn about your current condition, and choose the most suitable method to acquire the objective advantages of being European.