Investing in cryptocurrencies at an early age is definitely one of the best ways to enjoy high returns. Investors who made early investments in coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, Litecoin enjoy high returns and become rich very quickly. And the same can happen with other early stage investors. Only if they find the next Bitcoin or Ethereum. So the question is, how to find the next big cryptocurrency?

Well, below, I am going to share some of the best tips to find the next Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Finding a cryptocurrency can be a challenging task. As there are too many cryptocurrencies out there.

But hopefully, the below tips will help you out:

How to Find the next “Bitcoin” Cryptocurrency

1. Look For Cheaper Cryptocurrencies

One of the best ways to find cryptocurrencies that can grow massively at a later age is to look for coins that are trading at less than a dollar.

This is important for a couple of reasons. One of them is that if the price of a coin is below a dollar, then it creates an illusion that the cryptocurrency is cheap. As a result, for investors who have fewer funds to invest in, such coins are pretty attractive to them.

Another reason is that smaller numbers can grow at a rapid speed and turn its value double or triple. But the same doesn’t really happen with cryptocurrencies valued at a huge price like Bitcoin. As a result, investing in such coins can make a good profit.

We have seen this with many cryptocurrencies, which were trading at a couple of decimals behind zero. But at a later stage, it turned out to be gold.

2. Pick Up The Most Promising Coins

You should always go for cryptocurrencies that are most promising. Before investing in a coin, you should know what’s the use case behind the coin, what problem it is solving, and so on. This means that if a coin is solving a real-world issue, then people are going to adopt the coin at a huge scale. This would bring up the price of the coin, and as an investor, you will make money.

Industry experts from crypto research firm, The Money Mongers points out, “For instance, Solana is a popular cryptocurrency built for low cost and high speed transactions. As a result, it is more of a utility coin, and it is being used for faster crypto transactions. As a result, the coin is said to be adopted by a huge number of people. Also, it is predicted that Solana will outperform Bitcoin in the future.”

All of these would help the price of Solana to increase more and more in the future. For instance, Solana was trading at $15.20 in Feb 2021, and in September, it was trading at $187.91.

So as you can see, if you did invest in Solana back in Feb, you would have made huge profits.

3. Check Reddit and Other Social Spaces

Another way to know about newer cryptocurrencies is to check Reddit and other online communities or spaces like Twitter, Facebook, Discord, and others.

For instance, Reddit has communities consisting of innovators and early adopters. The number of innovators or early adopters is small, though. But they do really help in spreading the buzz to a large group.

Also, the early adopters help in moving the price of a coin. As they create a demand for the coin, which drives the price.

Even when the coin makes its way to a larger exchange, the price of the coin shoots up. As it is exposed to larger investors, which also drives the price. Hence, as an investor, you would be able to make good profits.

To find such online communities, you can go to Reddit and search for crypto or cryptocurrencies and browse through the list. Similarly, you can follow crypto influencers on Twitter who often tweet about the potential coins and other crypto related news.

Or you can join different Discord servers to learn about new cryptocurrency developments, DAOs, NFTs, and more.

4. Look For Coins With A High Circulated Supply

Another tip is to find cryptocurrencies that have a high circulating supply versus the maximum supply. The reason being these cryptocurrencies are more likely to rise in price with rising demands when there is a limited supply to match it. So go for coins which have a limited supply and have a use case.

5. Check Coin Volume And Price Charts

When investing in cryptocurrencies, make sure to check cryptocurrency volume and price charts. You want to ensure that cryptocurrency with a chart of accelerating price and volume growth. As this gives you confirmation that the price of the coin is going to go up and bring you profits.

However, to do so you first need to learn about how to read trading charts. Luckily, there are lots of guides available out there which guide you with technical analysis. Simply go to YouTube and look for chart analyzing videos.

Try to learn some tricks and analyze a chart on your own. This would give you enough ideas about picking up good coins to invest in. Also, when to invest in a coin or make an exit.

How To Invest In Cryptocurrencies?

The above tips will help you to find the next big crypto coin you should invest in. But how would you make your first trade? Well, here is a little guide for that.

To start investing in cryptocurrencies, you will need two things i.e.: A cryptocurrency exchange and a crypto wallet.

A cryptocurrency exchange is a marketplace where you can buy or sell crypto coins. There are a number of crypto exchanges available out there. However, you should always pick an exchange that has a lower trading fee, lets you buy crypto using your local currency, and has a high trading volume. If you ask me for my recommendations, I would recommend you to check out exchanges like Binance, Kraken, ByBit, and others.

Once you have purchased your crypto assets, you will need a place to store them. And this is where you will need a crypto wallet. A crypto wallet keeps your funds safe, and there are different types of crypto wallets that you can try out.

For instance, you can go with hardware wallets like Ledger or Trezor. These wallets are highly secure and keep your funds offline. As a result, your funds would be protected against hackers. But you will need to buy a hardware wallet.

You can also go with online wallets like Trust Wallet or MetaMask. These wallets are extremely secure and make it super easy to deal with cryptocurrencies.

Final Words:

So those were some of the best tips to find the next Bitcoin cryptocurrency. I hope these tips will help you out with your crypto investments. In case of any specific question, do feel free to drop a comment below.