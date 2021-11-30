How to finance your business with a bad credit score

Starting your own business is a fantastic adventure. You can develop your own product, manage a team and learn all about a new industry. But ultimately, it comes down to whether you have the funding to get your business off the found.

There are ways to start a business without lots of money. You can apply for loans, credit scores, family loans and much more. You need a good credit score to borrow money from lenders and start your business. If you have a bad credit score, you need to prepare for the challenges ahead. There are still lending possibilities – it just might be a little harder to secure funding.

First up, make a business plan

Before you start applying for loans, you need to think about your business and what you want to do. Start writing a few notes about your product, goal and target customer. Is there a demand for your product or service? Who will buy it? Why are you setting up a business?

Starting a new business can be a gruelling process. You need to be confident in business and what you are putting out there. Think about the type of business you are starting and the equipment you will need. You might need a workplace, a team, machinery, technology and much more.

Write your business plan and outline your short and long term goals for the company. Consider your launch plans, marketing strategy and how you will grow over time. As you write the business plan, you might ignite your passion for entrepreneurship – or realise it is not the venture for you.

What are your finance options?

Once you have a business plan, you can begin looking at finance options. Most banks and lenders will ask to see your business plan alongside your loan application. You can get a bad credit loan and provide a collateral asset equating to the loan amount. If you can’t repay the loan, the lender will seize the asset instead.

Or, you could go for the credit card option and expense your budget on the card. You can pay off your credit card balance each month to stay on top of your debt. A credit card works better for smaller expenses over long term borrowing.

You could look into crowd-funding if your business has a good hook. You might be trying to help someone or something. You can promote your business idea on social media to gain traffic on crowd-funding websites.

Finally, you could ask your family and friends for a loan. You can pay them back over time and launch your business. Just be aware of the risks around mixing business and family.

Start your new business next year and secure funding for launch day