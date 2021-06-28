How to add value to your property developments to increase profits

Buying, developing and selling properties has been a booming market for years now and thanks to the various property development shows on TV there are more people than ever before trying to get into the game. But if you have just got into developing and selling properties as a business or as a sole property developer, there are various ways you can increase your profit margins and add value to your home. All it requires is some carefully thought-out planning and a few investments.

Modernise

Modern homes sell for more. That is a fact. Granted the modern aesthetic isn’t for everyone but generally speaking, if a home has more modern appliances and fixtures then it will be worth more on the market. So, while modern lighting fixtures and smart devices are certainly going to help your case, also consider investing in some cheap modern art pieces that could trick people into thinking your home is more modern than it actually is.

A fresh coat of paint

Painting the walls in more modern colours like grey and white will give potential buyers a blank canvas to work on. Also, consider painting kitchen cabinets to bring them back from the brink of death. You’d be amazed what a fresh coat of paint can do to even a seemingly ancient set of cabinets. Speaking of which…

Storage space

People today tend to have a lot of stuff and if they want to avoid feeling like hoarders, they are going to need a lot of storage space. So, the more storage space you can fit into your home, the better. Installing wooden fitted wardrobes into the bedroom for storage will actively add value to the home, as will investing in some cheap modular storage from Ikea for areas such as your garage or spare bedroom.

Organise and optimise your space

Making the most of your space is a lot harder than it looks. There is a reason why people invest hundreds into professional organisers that will optimise the space in the home and make it seem like it has more space. But you don’t need to shell out for an expert. Take each room as an individual entity, stand back and look at what you have to work with. Making space is an art form but it’s not one that can’t be learned with time and effort. Also, cleaning your property will make it look bigger and making sure the property is pristine will allow you to sell your home more easily anyway.

Pick the right photos