How should I prepare for a trip to Europe?

There is so much to do and see in Europe that preparing before you go is the only way to ensure you get to do it all (or as much as you can fit into your holiday). It is best to get all of the prep for a trip to Europe done as far in advance as possible.

In 2022, new systems of travel launched in Europe, namely the ETIAS system, which meant documentation for travelling Europe changed for lots of people. So, to not be caught out when you arrive, make sure to do as much research as possible into what you’ll need and where.

We’ve tried to put as much information as we could into this blog post to help you out when it comes to the ways you can prepare for a trip to Europe. Check it out now.

Travel documents you’ll need for a trip to Europe

To travel in Europe, there are a few different systems. To begin with, there is the aforementioned ETIAS system. This system means that for anyone travelling into the Schengen Zone from a visa-waiver country, an ETIAS is needed.

For example, for a trip to France, a British citizen will need an ETIAS France for British citizens. The ETIAS system allows for more checks on travellers into the Schengen Zone from visa waiver countries.

If you’re travelling from a non-visa-waiver country, you will need a Schengen Visa to be allowed entry into the Schengen Zone. And for non-Schengen Zone countries, those from non-visa-waiver countries will need a visa for their specific destination

As well as your visa, ETIAS, or another kind of documentation for entry into the country, you will also need a valid passport, or an ID card if you’re from an EEA country. For an ETIAS, your travel documents are attached electronically to your passport and are valid for three years, so make sure you have lots of time left on your passport.

You should also make sure you have comprehensive health and travel insurance for a trip to Europe. While some countries, particularly those within the EU, have deals with European countries that cover healthcare, you don’t want to be caught off-guard by huge medical bills if you get sick or injured.

How to pack for a trip to Europe

Packing for a trip to will always come down to where it is in Europe you’re going, but there are some basics that you will find useful anywhere in Europe.

Clothing

Europe is diverse in its weather and geography meaning that you will need to pack appropriately. Make sure you have clothes for warmer weather, like sturdy shorts and a light t-shirt, but also pack at least one jumper and some warm trousers!

You should also always carry rain protection, particularly in the more northern parts of Europe. Footwear should be comfy, especially if you’re off sightseeing all day, and you might want a few nicer outfits for meals out!

Backpack essentials

If your trip is going to be packed full of tourist destinations and sightseeing, we recommend packing a small backpack full of essentials. Essentials include guidebooks, maps, a phrasebook for the local language, your camera, a power pack and appropriate charging cables, a small medical kit, and a reusable water bottle.

You will likely find drinkable water in most parts of Europe so you don’t need to keep buying it. And we would recommend downloading apps like Googe Maps for the most up to date information.

Toiletries and health

In most parts of Europe, you will be able to find toiletries similar to the ones you already use so you don’t need to pack them if you’re short on space. You may also want to decant into smaller bottles to save on space too.

Remember to take all prescription medication but don’t worry too much if you forget generic non-prescription meds, like antihistamines, as you’ll likely find those too.

Always carry sun protection, like sunscreen of at least factor 30 and a hat, to avoid heatstroke and sunburn in warmer regions.

How to prepare for a trip to Europe

There are a few ways you can prepare for a trip to Europe.

Travel documents – As we mentioned before, there are a few things you definitely need to sort out before you go to ensure they’re ready for your trip. Cash – Make sure you have a small stash of local currency, even if you’re planning on using your card while abroad. It would also be helpful to check out any fees associated with using your card abroad and you should exchange currency before you travel. Language – We’ve recommended grabbing a phrasebook for the local language, and while in many parts of Europe you will find people who speak English, it is always more polite to try in their language first! Tickets – Purchasing tickets for museums, galleries, and anything else you plan to attend is a good idea before you arrive. Itinerary – If you have lots you want to see and do, making an itinerary could help you stay on track and ensure you don’t miss anything!

Final thoughts

A trip to Europe will be an incredible experience and being prepared will help it run much more smoothly. Try our few key steps for preparation to ensure you have the best time possible on your travels!