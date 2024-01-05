How Much You Should Expect To Pay For Professional Carpet Cleaning

Carpets can be one of the biggest investments in outfitting a home. Over time, they inevitably become soiled and take on embedded dirt and stains. To keep carpets looking their best and prolong their life, regular professional deep cleaning is recommended. But how much should you expect to pay for carpet cleaning services in the UK? Here’s an overview of typical carpet cleaning costs and what impacts the price.

Average Cost of Carpet Cleaning in the UK

The average hourly rate for professional carpet cleaning services in the UK ranges from £60 to £120 per hour. On a per room basis, prices typically span from £20 for a small area up to £105 for a large living room. The average cost works out to around £50 per standard room. Some companies also charge per square metre, with rates of £2 to £2.50 per square metre common.

For specific rooms and property sizes, average costs are:

1 bedroom flat (15-30 min): £90-£120

2 bedroom house (30-60 min): £100-£130

3 bedroom house (60-75 min): £115-£155

4 bedroom house (75-90 min): £145-£190

5+ bedroom house (90-120 min): £180-£220

Smaller areas tend to fall in these ranges:

Small bedroom (12m2): £20-£30

Large bedroom (20m2): £40-£50

Stairs and landing (15m2): £30-£38

Living room (16m2): £32-£40

Open-plan living/dining (36m2): £72-£90

Here are typical price ranges for common carpet cleaning services:

Basic carpet cleaning: £30 to £50 per room

Heavily soiled carpet cleaning: £50 to £70 per room

Stairs: £10 to £20 per flight

Area rugs: £25 and up depending on size

Carpet deodorising/sanitising: £10 to £30 per room

Pet urine treatment: £15 to £40 per area/room

Carpet protector application: £10 to £20 per room

What Impacts the Cost of Carpet Cleaning?

Many factors go into the cost of professional carpet cleaning. Prices can vary between companies, and even rooms within the same home may have different fees depending on these variables:

Size of the Area

Larger rooms or spaces obviously require more time, effort, and cleaning solution to clean than a small closet or staircase. Most carpet cleaners base pricing on typical room sizes and increase it for larger than average rooms.

Degree of Soiling

Carpets that haven’t been professionally cleaned for many years or those in high-traffic areas may take more intensive effort to clean. Heavily soiled carpets may warrant pre-treatment or repeated cleaning passes, which takes more time and cleaner. Some companies charge add-on fees for high soiling levels.

Type of Carpet Fibre

The fibre that carpet is made from impacts how much effort it takes to deep clean. Natural fibres like wool take more time and care than synthetic carpets. Frieze and high-pile carpets are more labour-intensive than low-pile commercial styles too. Any specialty fibre outside of standard synthetics may carry added fees.

Stain and Odour Removal

If carpets have significant stains that require spot-treatment or pet odours to eliminate, most cleaners charge additional fees per room or per stain. Severe urine odours usually cost more to treat with enzyme cleaners and deodorisers. Some stains may not come out 100% despite the cleaner’s best efforts.

Accessibility Factors

Moving furniture, clearing clutter, and any other tasks required so the cleaner can access the carpeted area may result in fees for service calls. Obstacles that impede the ability to clean effectively make the process take longer.

Water Heating/Hauling

If there is limited hot water on-site or the technician has to haul water to and from their van, fees for water expenses may apply. This is more common in rural areas without municipal water hookups.

Add-On Services

Any extra services like carpet protector application, deodorising treatments, or upholstery/area rug cleaning will add to the total bill. Clients are not obligated to purchase add-ons if they just want standard carpet cleaning.

Business Overheads

A company’s expenses for gas, equipment upkeep, wages, insurance, and other overhead costs factor into pricing. Larger or more established companies with higher overheads tend to have higher fees.

Ways to Reduce Carpet Cleaning Costs

Here are some tips to get carpet cleaning done affordably:

Clean carpets regularly – When done yearly or every 6 months, carpets won’t get heavily soiled, so pricing stays in basic cleaning range.

Group rooms together – Taking advantage of package deals for multiple rooms in one visit can bring per-room costs down.

Move furniture yourself – Offering to handle furniture moving and clutter clearing can avoid accessibility fees.

Schedule during business hours – Appointments during regular hours don’t incur rush charges for nights/weekends.

Check for discounts – Ask about any seasonal or first-time customer specials to lower the price.

Get quotes – Contact 2-3 local carpet cleaners and compare rates. Don’t assume national chains are cheaper.

As Ascend PC, a professional carpet cleaning company in Crosby says, “Getting multiple quotes from local providers based on your specific needs is key to finding the best value.”

What to Expect With Professional Carpet Cleaning

When you hire a quality carpet cleaner, they will walk through the home to inspect and pre-treat any problem stains prior to deep cleaning the carpets. The technician will use industrial-grade equipment to inject heated cleaning solution deep into the carpet fibres, then extract it along with dirt, grime, and allergens. The carpets should be left clean, fresh, and dry within just a couple hours.

Reputable companies fully train technicians in proper methods and have them follow standardised cleaning procedures for consistent results. Any spots or high-traffic areas that need extra attention should get it. Trustworthy cleaners will guarantee their work and offer prompt callbacks if any issues arise.

With professional steam cleaning or hot water extraction, carpets are left truly deep clean – right down to the backing. This removes much more soil, bacteria, dust mites, pet dander, and other allergens than rented shampoo machines or surface cleaning methods. After a thorough professional cleaning, carpets look refreshed and feel luxuriously soft.

Questions to Ask Before Booking

Before selecting a carpet cleaner, ask the following questions:

What is your exact pricing for the rooms and services I need? Avoid vague “starting at” prices. Do you offer any discounts, specials, or package deals on multiple rooms? What methods and equipment do you use to clean carpets? The answer should indicate truck-mounted hot water extraction. How soon can you perform cleaning services? Reputable companies schedule 1-4 days out typically. What is your policy for pre-treating heavy stains and soiled areas? There should be no major upcharges for this standard process. Can you provide references from past residential clients? Ask for recent references for jobs similar to yours. Do you require payment upfront or upon job completion? Never pay 100% upfront. Do you offer any guarantees if I’m not fully satisfied? There should be a satisfaction guarantee and callback policy.

Hiring Professional Carpet Cleaners

While DIY carpet shampooers may seem like an affordable option, they can’t match the results of professional carpet cleaning. Pro cleaners have industrial-strength equipment that injects heated water deep into carpet fibres to lift out grime from below the surface. Then powerful suction extracts everything for carpets cleaner than imaginable.

When performed regularly, professional carpet cleaning extends the life of your carpets and keeps your home looking its best. The cleaner your carpets, the healthier your indoor air quality too. While an investment, the benefits of periodically having your carpets professionally steam cleaned are well worth the moderate cost. Just be sure to get an accurate estimate upfront and don’t hesitate to ask questions.