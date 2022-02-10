How did birds and other animals appear on NFL team logos?

The logos of the NFL football teams are like a separate art form, they reflect the spirit of the club, its energy and mission. Athletes do not often decide to change the emblem. The latest redesign was done by the Washington Commanders. She introduced the new nfl logo – a golden outline of the letter W on a black background.

The emblem of each team is unique, some of them depict animals. Why do football players have such love for them?

Arizona Cardinals

Since 1947, the club has used the cardinal bird as its logo. For a long time, the bird was depicted in its entirety, sitting on a soccer ball. The club’s rivals derisively called her a parrot. In 2005, the logo was updated – they depicted a more vicious bird in comparison with its predecessor.

Atlanta Falcons

The current logo appeared in 2003. Prior to that, the emblem had a black bird with wide-open wings. The new logo is made in the traditional colors of the club: red, black, white and silver. It depicts a powerful and aggressive falcon resembling a capital letter F.

Baltimore Ravens

A blue raven with a gold letter B is the club’s calling card, but it has appeared recently. The very first emblem lasted three years, it was the wings of a raven on a shield with the letter B. A copyright infringement scandal erupted around the image. During a logo contest, an amateur artist from Maryland submitted a drawing to the contest but was not notified of the win. The club simply began to use his picture as an emblem. Baltimore Ravens got its current logo in 1999.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia team chose an eagle as their mascot back in the early 1930s. The logo of the club has undergone more changes than others. It all started with a blue eagle carrying a soccer ball in its claws, but soon they decided to abandon the blue color. All the following logos were in green colors and until 1995, the eagle held the ball in his hands. In 1996, a modern emblem was drawn – laconic, bold, made in black, gray and white.

Buffalo Bills

One of the most recognizable animal logos in the NFL remains the Buffalo Bills, although the logo is not a bird at all. The old Buffalo Bills logo was unremarkable, but the red bull looked great on the players’ white uniforms. Since 1974, the club’s crest has featured a rearing blue bull with a red stripe down the middle. This design was created by aerospace artist Stevens Wright.

The Houston Texans is one of the few teams whose logo has not changed since the beginning – this is an abstract image of a bull’s head. It is divided into two parts – black and red, in many ways the emblem resembles the outline of the state and the flag.