How COVID-19 Impacted The Bridging Industry

The past year has shaken every corner of the world – in both personal and work situations. From shortages of stock to lack of human interaction, every single life has been affected in one way or another. I’m here to examine the effects that the coronavirus pandemic had on the bridging industry, establishing how it had to change in order to suit a new, restricted, way of living.

The pandemic resulted in another, albeit significantly different, crisis to deal with. With the bridging sector now worth more than £4 billion, the number of lenders in the market was on the rise before the virus struck.

Now, with the real estate sector still recovering from the coronavirus epidemic’s initial impact, I believe the bridging market has come to a pivotal fork in its development.

Showing Strength Through Tough Times

Overall, established bridging lenders have helped to support property transactions throughout the lockdown. With mortgage firms and banks largely abandoning the market to reduce their risk, bridging lenders effectively took on the role of assisting those in between deals.

Specialist finance businesses specialise in providing loans that are individually tailored to each applicant’s situation. Because there is no one-size-fits-all approach unique to conventional enterprises, applications may be successful right away after funding has been authorized.

The ability of the bridging industry to assist in such transfers, even during the height of lockdown, will not soon be forgotten.

This depiction of the bridging industry’s value should, in my view, result in an increasing demand for bridge services over the coming months as the country’s house market goes through a post-COVID recovery period.

Bouncing Back

As previously said, the number of lenders entering the market had been increasing at an incredible rate in recent years, and the sector was becoming increasingly competitive. The success of Finbri as a lender is due to its focus on developing positive broker-customer interactions and quickly adapting to change, such as the impact of COVID-19.

Businesses and industries that can survive the COVID-19 challenges will be able to take pleasure in the new respect for their sector’s offerings. It’s possible that a further rise in instances leads to bridging financing being the only alternative for those who want to finish transactions during a possible lockdown or renewed social distancing.

Even if we’ve already successfully departed the epidemic, there are many reasons for lenders, brokers, and borrowers to be optimistic about the future. Over the forthcoming 12 months, borrowers will have a plethora of lenders to choose from that have adapted to the change in life COVID-19 has presented and utilised this difficult and tragic time as an opportunity to improve their craft and efficiency of their services. It’s clear that the novel coronavirus has demonstrated that specialised finance, and most certainly bridging loans, are here to stay.