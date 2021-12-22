How Bitcoin Works (A Beginner’s Guide)

Many of us are familiar with the terms Bitcoin and cryptocurrency but understanding how they work is a different story. Read on as we shine a useful light on the ever more discussed subject!

How Did Bitcoin Originate?

In today’s crypto market there is a vast selection of digital assets to choose from. However, the first one properly established was Bitcoin. Although Bitcoin was the first completed crypto asset to go public in 2009, there were a few other types that were released but not fully finished.

It can be officially described as a digital asset that is protected with cryptography allowing it to be exchanged, similar to other currencies.

The person or group behind the creation and development of Bitcoin are only referred to as Satoshi Nakamoto. To this day very little is known about the individual or the team apart from a few sayings they’ve come out with. This includes stating that their goal was to produce a new electronic cash system without it being centralised meaning that there is no main source of authority or server.

The last time we heard from Satoshi Nakamoto was in 2011 when he mysteriously released the source code and connected domains for the entire community.

The first sale of Bitcoin happened in 2010 when a certain individual wanted to trade a whopping 10,000 Bitcoins for just two pizzas. Hopefully, they aren’t reading this as the current value of the Bitcoin sold is over £300 million!

Understanding What Bitcoin Is

Bitcoin is commonly referred to as a digital currency. What this means is that there are no physical coins or notes associated with it. Unlike traditional currencies, no financial institution, government, or anyone else can control it.

Holders of Bitcoin don’t need to worry about any personal data being required. Information that is usually necessary with having currency in a bank account isn’t used, for example, accounts numbers, addresses, names and more.

Blockchain is the technology used for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies which use encryption keys to help connect those wanting to sell and buy.

What Does Bitcoin Mining Mean?

As mentioned, there is no single authority in charge when it comes to Bitcoin. Therefore, there’s no one in control of confirming transactions and other tasks. This creates a bit of a problem considering that there are approximately 16 million Bitcoins in circulation.

Miners assemble powerful computers that help complete complex mathematical problems. In return for carrying out these tasks that help with processing, development, and maintenance, they are rewarded with a certain amount of Bitcoin.

Overall there can only be a maximum of 21 million tokens of this cryptocurrency due to the cap created by the developer(s). So, with around 5 million more Bitcoins available to mine, many will continue to do so as long as it’s profitable.

How Are They Used?

A digital wallet is used to hold Bitcoin, similar to Paypal. From here, it can be viewed and transferred for goods and services. It can then be exchanged with many other currencies (crypto or traditional) depending on the rate.

How Can You Get Involved?

Head online and check out the crypto online markets with great apps such as Bitcoin prime. Their site makes trading financial assets fast, secure and reliable.