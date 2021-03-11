How are Salon Owners Expected to Cope with Demand Once Lockdown Restrictions are Lifted?

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown period have given salon owners a black eye. The pandemic caused considerable damage to the industry by having it shut down for such a long time. But there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for salon owners as we anticipate a lockdown lift; they could finally be allowed to do business again.

Besides having to stick to COVID-19 regulations, salon owners have had to handle responsibilities they had no business handling pre-COVID. Let’s take a closer look at the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and how salon owners can prepare themselves for the impending busy rush once restrictions are lifted, paying greater attention to eyelash serum corners.

Salon owners and hairstylists have, up until now, tried to remain optimistic. In a few weeks, many pros expect their clients to come flooding back for services after weeks or months of DIY treatments due to the series of lockdowns.

No matter the situation, the DIY experience (which produced some Eyelash trends during the lockdown) can never recreate the bond established in local salons. Many people have a fierce loyalty to their stylists, staying with them for years, decades, or even lifetimes. Customers no longer consider them as experts but friends, family, and therapists. It’s not news that stylists also feel the same way about their customers.

How to Correctly Apply Lash Serums

We experienced some eyelash trends during the lockdown, which increased people’s interest in applying serums for eyelashes. It’s only right that while we await the lifting of lockdown restrictions, let’s walk you through how to apply your lash serums correctly;

Choosing the Product

Choosing the product involves finding out what eyelash serums are available to you and contacting your doctor or ophthalmologist to find out what’s best for you. Applying the Serum

Here, you must take various precautionary measures to ensure you don’t damage sensitive areas or cause hair growth in undesirable places. They include taking out your contact lenses before application, cleaning your face, etc., before using the fluid. Monitoring the Serum’s Effect

How can we be sure it’s working without monitoring the progress, especially if it’s a sluggish type? Taking pictures at the start of every week is an excellent way to monitor progress, but observing the effects does not end at looking out for improvement but also for possible infections.

If you experience red, itchy, or burning eyes, stop using the product and talk to your doctor immediately. Also, beware of side effects as some patients have stated that prescription serums have altered the colour of their irises. Others have reported that their eyelids have darkened along the lash line where the product is applied. If you notice these side effects, talk to your doctor to see if continuing to use this product is right for you. The symptoms typically resolve when you stop using the product.

If you are using a prescription or over-the-counter product, talk to your doctor about these products if you experience any ocular trauma, have ocular surgery, or develop any irritations in or around the eye, such as pink eyes.

Effects of the Pandemic on the Beauty Industry

This pandemic put us in a recession that has affected the beauty industry in every aspect of the global economic structure. Due to the lockdown going across the globe, cosmetic manufacturers had to shut down their units owing to several issues, including lack of funds to pay staff.

New expectations from consumers, the need for visible standards, and the increased cost of compliance made it very difficult for small-scale outlets to thrive.

The situation turned consumers to shift to digital platforms by keeping shoppers on hold. Beauty houses needed to boost their digital strategies by connecting with influencers and planning effective ways to reach their targeted audience to continue selling.

How Salon Owners Can Accommodate the Anticipated Rush

Salon Owners can ease the effect of the high demand in the coming weeks if they adopt the following principles;

Longer open times.

Running shifts.

Visiting the malls to purchase more lash serums and brushes as they could experience a price increase later on.

Ensuring beauty magazines are available to keep unattended clients busy.

Regardless of how tough it may get, we will surely get out of it, returning to our everyday lives in no time. Stay Safe!