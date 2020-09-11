Getting Employment Ready: Advice for Job Seekers with Disabilities

Whether you were born with a disability or acquired a health condition at an older age, it can sometimes be difficult trying to find work. Having a disability may present additional challenges when looking for employment that best suits your needs, but there are many things you can do to put yourself in the best position possible when applying for roles.

Seek Out Opportunities

Taking on a career is a big step in a person’s life, and even more so for those who have a disability. To help you find a career that suits you, visit careerswithdisabilities.com. This site is dedicated to ensuring all disabled people in the UK have equal opportunities. They work alongside their connections with UK businesses in order to provide guidance on accessible careers for disabled people.

Do Your Research

Before you apply for any job, you must do your research. Connect with disability advocacy groups to find out if the business has a good reputation when it comes to promoting, hiring and training employees with disabilities. Looking into the strengths and weaknesses of the business and knowing what they are looking for from their employees will allow you to see if you fit their needs.

Understand Useful Technology

Regardless of your disability, you may be able to enhance and amplify your skills and talents by using assistive technology. For example, people who regularly use a computer may not realise that they have access to a range of accommodations. Knowing what technologies can improve your efficiency and quality of your work will make you stand out to your potential employer.

Decide to Disclose

On the majority of job applications that you come across, it will ask you if you have a disability. Unless your condition will affect your vital job functions, then you should remain open about disclosing your disability. If you volunteer to give out this information, then your potential employer should see you as a strong, confident person to share this information.

Know Your Rights

It is against the law for an employer to discriminate against a person due to their disability. Before you look into applying for jobs, you need to make sure that you know your rights. Under the Equality Act, if someone suffers from a disability, employers will be obliged to carry out any ‘reasonable adjustments’ to the work environment, to help accommodate this employee and allow them to work.

Living with a disability can be tough, but you should not let it stop you from leading a normal life and having a successful career. It may be harder for you to get to the top, but anything is possible when you put your mind to it and you know how to tackle the obstacles you face on your way.